In the basement of Montreal’s Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH), researchers at McGill University uncovered a 130-year-old ventilation system that holds the promise of reducing the costs and emissions of heating modern-day homes and buildings.
In the late 19th century, interior airflow depended entirely on the natural buoyancy of hot air: as warm air rose through chimneys or out of vents on the upper floors, cool, fresh air was dragged in behind it. The RVH system also includes a series of flues that brought the heated air back to the basement, which researchers suspect is an early example of a heat recovery system.
There is a resurgence of interest in these kinds of passive design techniques because they could have important applications in reducing the energy consumption of modern buildings. But to bring them back, architectural designers need to understand the details of how they worked.
To that end, researchers at McGill are using CFI-funded equipment to model and measure the airflow inside the original RVH. The goal is to establish a set of mathematical parameters for the placement of vents and other elements, which should then provide a template for how to efficiently incorporate the design principles into new buildings.
Visit innovation.ca for more research stories.
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.