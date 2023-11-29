This past September, Deb Barnes, chief risk officer for OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans, was preparing for a roundtable in Toronto. But it wasn’t a typical business meet-and-greet – Ms. Barnes was meeting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
This “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” had Ms. Barnes feeling uneasy, to say the least. To calm her nerves, she used skills developed over her career, including deep belly breathing and practicing her introduction out loud.
“I wanted to make sure that when I walked into the room, I was in the right headspace,” she says. The roundtable went off without a hitch. In fact, Ms. Barnes was first to ask the leaders a question, which then created space for others to do the same. It was a moment she’ll remember forever.
As executive sponsor of OMERS Women in Leadership program, Ms. Barnes shares stories like this to show participants the sky’s the limit when it comes to what they can accomplish. The program, offered in small cohorts, brings together leaders at the director level for networking, coaching and sponsorship. The intention is to elevate and accelerate capabilities in support of increasing representation.
Ms. Barnes has seen how programs like this and a commitment to fostering a culture where everyone feels valued and represented help employees bring their best selves to work. Nearly 60 per cent of participants have been promoted following the program.
“It’s about recognizing women – how we lead, learn and uplift others as well as ourselves. Being part of this program is a privilege because navigating leadership as a female is different,” she says. “There are nuances worth knowing about.”
Research reinforces the need for programs like this. A 2019 study by BetterUp found that workplace belonging can lead to an estimated 56-per-cent increase in job performance, a 50-per-cent reduction in turnover risk and a 75-per-cent decrease in employee sick days. Meanwhile, a 2021 Boston Consulting Group survey of 16,000 people in 16 countries found that people who reported working in an inclusive workplace were two times more likely to have a positive work/life balance and three times more likely to say they were happy at work.
Always listen, then act
Inclusion is one of OMERS core values. “We are cultivating a workplace that supports and empowers diversity in all forms,” says Dr. Nancy Nazer, OMERS chief human resources officer. She believes this starts with listening to learn what people really need. “Employees must know they can be honest without fear of reprisal.”
At OMERS, that means activating employee resource groups (ERGs), grassroots communities where employees build meaningful connections and discuss workplace and external issues affecting their ability to be fully present. In collaboration with executive sponsors and the OMERS Purpose@Work committee, they bring forward tangible ways to enact change.
On a larger scale, the company listens via its annual employee engagement survey, which has an astonishing 93-per-cent participation rate. With five questions focused on inclusion, it’s intended to highlight what is working and where things can improve. Results are shared with leaders across the business and the ERGs to turn into action.
“We focus our efforts on survey themes that will lead to the biggest impact for our global team,” says Dr. Nazer. “Employees know we are listening, that we care and where possible, we will take action.”
One of the company’s most effective ways to ignite a dialogue from the ground up is OMERSx. Rooted in a theme, such as 2023′s “Think again,” this annual event invites employees to apply for the opportunity to take the stage and speak freely, offering meaningful perspectives to a global audience of their peers.
Dr. Nazer has never seen an event have so much impact. “It highlights individual triumph and resilience while reminding us these struggles are not unique and shouldn’t be experienced alone. Our very own moments of truth, it’s emotional and real.”
In 2020, one woman spoke about her exhausting fertility journey. OMERS responded by creating a robust lifetime fertility support benefit that includes everything from IVF to egg freezing and lab and storage fees.
Dr. Nazer says this is one of many examples where listening first has enabled OMERS to customize its people experience, “helping employees be – and do – their best.”
“Conversation by conversation, we listen and work to remove barriers,” she adds. “We don’t all fit into one box.”
Celebrating authenticity
This year, OMERSx headlined ERG Celebration Days – an inaugural, global initiative showcasing the passionate volunteers and work of its ERGs. The three-day event included a campaign prompting employees’ thoughts on what it means to belong at OMERS and Oxford. Work is underway to source a local artist who will use submissions as inspiration for a piece that will be unveiled in early 2024.
Another Celebration Days event was a conversation on normalizing menopause in the workplace. Hosted by Women@OMERS ERG, it featured a keynote by Janet Ko, president and co-founder of The Menopause Foundation of Canada, plus insights from OMERS senior managing director, economic research, Robert Lavigne, and its chief medical officer, Dr. James Aw.
“We are always trying new and meaningful ways to show employees we care about all aspects of their lives,” says Dr. Nazer. “All of it plays a critical role in our ability to offer the best workplace, culture and benefits for our people.”
Ms. Barnes agrees that OMERSx has a ripple effect and says her own talk “changed everything” for her. She candidly shared what it’s like being a female executive balancing business and family priorities. She also spoke about her experience parenting a very sick child and periods when she battled imposter syndrome. Although Ms. Barnes worried this level of honesty could be a career-limiting move, she was compelled to destigmatize topics impacting so many in the workforce.
“This is me, take it or leave it,” Ms. Barnes says. “There’s strength in vulnerability, and I think that OMERS openly supporting everyone who’s willing to go there is quite astounding.”
Minutes after leaving the stage, her efforts were validated. Outreach from colleagues – men included – poured in. Each one shared their own challenges and a-ha moments. “It filled my bucket up in the biggest way,” she says.
“At our core, we all want to be seen, heard and find connection. This experience showed me the workplace is evolving. We don’t have to leave our personal struggles at the door – they are part of who we are and how we work.”
As for her career-limiting fears – they were completely unfounded. Ms. Barnes was promoted to chief risk officer six months after her talk.
“It’s really powerful and freeing to know at OMERS you can just be you.”
Ms. Barnes’ speech can be found here.
