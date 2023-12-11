The return to office spaces for Canadians brings a welcome revival of water cooler conversations and in-person team dynamics. It’s also accompanied by a greater awareness of overall hygiene, seen by the proliferation of office additions such as sanitizer stations[1] and an increase in automated doors[2].
However, there’s one area surrounding hygiene that still worries most Canadians: indoor air quality. A recent Léger poll reveals that 58 per cent of Canadians are concerned about the quality of indoor air and more than 80 per cent of Canadians believe businesses have a responsibility to improve indoor air quality.
Dyson’s Senior Research Manager Monika Stuczen sees this as a moment of opportunity for businesses. “Consumers will continue to expect investments in technology from the businesses they frequent,” she says. “Understanding your business’s needs and priorities when making hygiene investments can differentiate you from your competitors.”
Thankfully, the same engineering minds at Dyson who revolutionized the vacuum and hair dryer have also crafted solutions for businesses. Specifically, the HEPA Big+Quiet Formaldehyde air purifier and Airblade 9KJ hand dryer offer a simple, two-pronged approach to effectively address two office hygiene problems: air quality and washroom cleanliness. By addressing these concerns from your employees or customers, businesses can ensure they’re putting everyone’s health and safety first.
Here are four reasons why Dyson professional solutions work so well:
Expansive coverage
The Dyson HEPA Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is a portable and commercial air purifier that covers an expansive 1,000 square feet. This is nearly eight times more than the capability of an average purifier.[3]
Quiet and efficient
While this is Dyson’s most powerful air purifier, it’s also their quietest. (Yes, their engineers like to pull off the unexpected.) Ranging from 43 to 55.6 decibels, it’s an unobtrusive plug-and-play solution for office spaces seeking to prioritize health without compromising on tranquility.
Similarly, the Dyson Airblade 9kJ has been acoustically engineered to reduce washroom noise, making it Dyson’s quietest hand dryer yet.
Killer filters
The air purifier boasts a fully sealed HEPA H13 grade filtration system, capturing 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns.[4] It also features a catalytic filter that destroys formaldehyde and a carbon filter that removes gases.
Dyson’s Airblade 9kJ air dryer is also equipped with a HEPA filter that eliminates 99.97 per cent of particles, including allergens, bacteria, and viruses like COVID-19 and the flu. This innovative hand dryer ensures a holistic approach to creating a healthier office environment.
Cost-saving and sustainable
Beyond health benefits, Dyson’s solutions offer considerable cost-saving and sustainability advantages. The HEPA filter of the air purifier lasts up to a decade, incorporates 28 per cent recycled materials, and maximizes energy efficiency. The Airblade hand dryer, while having a higher upfront cost, proves to be 99 per cent more cost-effective than traditional paper towels[5] and is endorsed by the Carbon Trust’s Lower Carbon Label.
“Inside our homes, workplaces, schools and public washrooms live millions of invisible pollutants,” Stuczen adds. “Our goal is to combine airflow and filter technology to engineer solutions that expel cleaner air.”
[1] https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/02/27/2616406/0/en/Hand-Sanitizer-Market-to-Reach-USD-25-5-Billion-Globally-by-2032-at-a-CAGR-of-6-2.html
Speaks to increase in sanitizer market in general
[2] https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/automatic-door-market-growth-trends-forecast-dp3if/
Speaks to increase in automated door market
[3] Tested for PM2.5 purification in a 1074ft2 (41.7ft x 25.8ft) room. Results may vary in practice.
[4] Particle challenge by DEHS oil specified in EN1822 within a chamber specified in ASTM F3150. Tested in Max Mode, for whole machine efficiency above 99.95%.
[5] Average electricity price $0.1/kWh as of April 2021. For calculations visit www.dysoncanada.ca/en/commercial/overview/dyson-calculations
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Dyson. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.