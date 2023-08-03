Gen Z’s relationship with money is unique from the generations that came before them – and that has implications for the businesses that serve them.
Personal finances have historically been treated as a very personal matter, but this highly connected generation is championing a more transparent, social and emotional approach to financial management as they navigate a challenging economic landscape and significant financial firsts.
According to a recent study conducted by Interac Corp. (Interac), Canadians aged 18 to 26 are most likely to seek financial advice and support from their immediate network, with 73 per cent of respondents turning to older family members, 20 per cent looking to siblings or cousins, and 21 per cent asking friends for advice.
Furthermore, nearly one in four Gen Zs (37 per cent) agree financial advice would be more beneficial if it focused on the emotional aspects of money management, compared to just 21 per cent of Boomers.
“The data shows that with Gen Z, there’s much more of what I would call a ‘socialization of the money talk,’” explained William Keliehor, Chief Commercial Officer, Interac. “There’s more of an openness to talking about people’s situation as it relates to finances, and some of their stresses.”
Businesses looking to reach this cohort of consumers will therefore benefit from taking a more personal and emotional approach to providing that guidance, while being conscious of their financial anxieties, which are many, according to the data.
Nearly eight in ten Gen Z respondents say inflation (78 per cent) and the cost of everyday essentials (75 per cent) are two factors influencing their ability to manage their finances.
The youngest cohort of working Canadians is also the most likely to feel stressed (42 per cent), anxious (37 per cent) and overwhelmed (31 per cent) about their financial situation, and it’s having a big impact on their spending habits.
“There’s much more awareness around spending your own money, staying in control and tracking your spending,” says Keliehor. “There is also a greater consciousness around debt.”
According to the study, Gen Z is leaning on debit, with 70 per cent revealing they’re more likely to frequently use the payment method, compared to just 55 per cent of non-Gen Z Canadians polled.
Additionally, nearly half indicate that they prefer to use debit so they’re only spending the money they have. Keliehor explains it’s therefore critical for business owners trying to reach this generation to provide them with the option to pay using the methods they typically gravitate towards.
“Nearly eight in ten Gen Zs polled also say Interac e-Transfer is the simplest way for them to split costs,” Keliehor says. He adds that in order to make shared experiences more affordable for Gen Z and beyond, businesses should consider how these luxuries and costlier items could be made shareable so everyone can still benefit.
Keliehor points out that while seven in 10 Gen Z respondents are limiting their spending on non-essentials, some are still prioritizing making ‘financial firsts,’ such as saving up for their first self-funded vacation, starting an emergency savings fund, getting into investing, purchasing their first car or covering the deposit on an apartment.
“What we found is that when they’re focused on debit, the first-in first-out methodology is used,” Keliehor says. “When they first take in their salary, they’ll first take out some savings, then start to cover the big essentials like rent and food, then the discretion comes in after all the bigger items.”
Keliehor adds that this approach requires stricter spending controls and vigilant financial oversight, further emphasizing the importance of offering customers the option to transact using debit wherever they are.
In fact, according to Interac transaction data, debit usage increased by five per cent nation-wide last year from the year prior in the face of a more volatile economy, while Interac e-Transfer volumes rose by 11 per cent.
Last year Interac also observed more frequent transactions at grocery stores at lower per transaction amounts, suggesting Canadians are being more intentional about their spending.
Discount merchants also saw greater transaction growth than their premium counterparts, as Canadians look to stretch their dollars as far as possible. Keliehor underscores how these insights are helpful in understanding how Canadians are adjusting their spending patterns in this current environment.
“When I was growing up, I had many friends who would run up credit card debt with mindless spending, and at the end of the month they’d be surprised by the balance,” says Keliehor. “I don’t tend to see that with this generation; there appears to be much more awareness and consciousness around spending your own money and staying in control that way.”
Keliehor adds that there is a lot of financial information and resources out there, but not all of it will strike a chord with Gen Z.
“There’s a lot of information that might not be useful for your personal finance journey, so it’s important to understand what type of financial roadmap best suits your needs,” he says. “Having access to a trusted source and someone who understands your specific financial situation and mindset is proving increasingly invaluable and important.”
This is why Interac recently collaborated with Conscious Economics to create Mindfulness & Money, a free online educational program rooted in the concept of financial therapy to help Canadians break down barriers, build financial confidence and strengthen their financial literacy.
“This program is core to our commitment of building financial confidence in Canadians so they can stay in control of their money and is elevating the important work Conscious Economics is doing to deliver meaningful financial wellbeing skills through the lens of mindfulness,” he says.
