Who is eligible? Canadians 18 or older with a valid Social Insurance Number (SIN) Canadian residents with a SIN who are under age 71, have earned income and file a tax return in Canada

How much can I contribute? $8,000 annually, plus up to $8,000 of your unused contribution room, up to a maximum lifetime limit of $40,000 18 per cent of previous year’s earned income, less any pension adjustment, up to maximum annual limit ($30,780 for 2023)

Are contributions tax-deductible? Yes Yes

Do withdrawals have to be repaid? No Yes, if withdrawn from your RRSP through the HBP. Such withdrawals must be paid back into your RRSP in equal payments over the next 15 years.

Can I make tax-free withdrawals? Yes, to purchase a qualifying first home Yes, if withdrawn under the HBP to purchase a qualifying home, they are tax-free if you contribute your annual repayment amount back into your RRSP each year. The minimum annual repayment is 1/15 of the amount withdrawn.