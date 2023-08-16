How do you know what the next generation wants from their brands, businesses and employers? You put a few hundred representatives in a room and let them tell you.
Dreaming is planning for the future in the most creative, uninhibited way. When Desjardins Group chief executive officer Guy Cormier invited more than 400 young people to its Dream the Impossible summit in June, the goal was to create a space for youth to imagine effective solutions to some of today’s most pressing issues.
The result was two days of incredible future-planning, where youth and industry leaders shared their views on the state of the world, and the best ways to build a brighter tomorrow.
What’s on the minds of today’s youth?
The two-day gathering focused on topics that matter most to young people: the environment, education and employment, as well as the economy and personal finance.
On the employment front, many of the youth participants, ranging from ages 18 to 30, specifically expressed a desire for more mentoring from business leaders across all industries. They were also keen for more opportunities to learn from their managers and colleagues in the workplace.
The primary goal of building stronger workplace connections, the youth participants shared, was to help them become better strategists. They want to learn from perennial challenges and avoid the missteps of previous generations.
“The concept of collective intelligence permeated every aspect of the event,” said one attendee. “It was a great forum that gave us valuable career development tools.”
On education, young people spoke of their dream to have a more equitable, inclusive and adapted school. They dream of an education system that values difference and adapts to youth with diverse needs and realities. They envision a more personalized education system that has a great emphasis on life skills and know-how.
Regarding the environment, participants shared their concerns about the state of the world being handed down to their generation. They stressed the urgent need for all Canadians to take collective steps to address environmental challenges.
While brainstorming how to surmount the hurdles in the way of climate action, the attendees identified sustainable consumption as a manageable starting point. Participants strongly supported measures like product tracing, where buyers are able to track where the goods they purchase come from. This insight empowers consumers to make environmentally sound choices by supporting companies that prioritize sustainable sourcing and the upkeep of a healthy planet.
Why collaboration with the next generation moves the needle for businesses
Guy Cormier was inspired to spearhead the event after time he spent on the road connecting with young leaders.
“After travelling far and wide to meet with some 30 groups of bright, driven and committed young people, I wanted to give the younger generation an opportunity to come together and brainstorm,” Cormier said.
“Most of all, though, it was about making sure their voices were heard by leaders and decision-makers. That’s how Dream the Impossible came to be. It was a way for us to help young people collectively take their ideas to the next level and give them a platform to share their thoughts on the issues that matter most.”
Thirty-six partners joined forces to bring the Dream the Impossible event to life at the TOHU venue in Montreal, including Bell, Google, Hydro Québec and KPMG. The packed program featured workshops, masterclasses, speeches, networking and live artistic performances.
“We came away from these two days of inspiring discussions and workshops with a new appreciation of how valuable young people’s ideas can be and just how timely their vision for the future really is,” Cormier said.
Influencers, tech innovators, finance experts, artists and educators all came together in the collaborative space at Dream the Impossible, with 53 speakers bringing their unique perspectives to the stage. From corporate decision makers to public figures, all contributed to the momentum built by the hundreds of passionate youth attendees.
“I think the business owners and decision-makers will get a lot out of this because the young people in attendance are very bright. This is an incredible experience,” said one youth participant.
The next steps to a better future
This collaborative event model can in turn be applied when putting these ideas the youth have dreamed up into action. Through a strong collaborative process – one that involves building genuine connections, facilitating knowledge sharing and using tangible, local case studies to ground macro issues – the two-day event exposed the young attendees to the basics of innovation.
“I’ve come away seeing how powerful collective intelligence can be when it comes to propelling change. I’m so happy that I’m leaving here full of ambition and with the belief that anything is possible,” said one event-goer.
In parallel with the event, the Dream the Impossible contest, presented by Desjardins in collaboration with CBC, was aimed at supporting youth-led projects that have a positive impact on their communities. Three young people received prizes of up to $10,000, awarded by KPMG, to propel their projects forward.
The top prize of $10,000 was awarded to Chez Brenda, by Ariane Hall, who works at Brenda Milner Regional School in the Montérégie, a school for those with intellectual and motor impairment disabilities as well as autism. Chez Brenda will be an interactive café where students can learn valuable life skills.
The second prize of $5,000 was awarded to Bill Zheng’s Pop-Up Care Village, Calgary’s first ever festival that provides health and social services as well as haircuts, entertainment and food to vulnerable people. His next goal is to expand the Pop-Up Care Village to a year-round mobile hygiene unit for youth under age 24.
The third prize of $5,000 was awarded to Zishan Kassam’s Garden Collective project in Calgary, which runs a grocery store providing local whole foods at an affordable price.
“I walked away from the Dream the Impossible event fascinated by what I’ve seen and heard, and by how bold and insightful young people are,” Cormier reflected. “They are bright, talented and driven. I was impressed by their confidence, ideas and vision. I’m committed to amplifying their voices and helping them take their ideas to the next level.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio in partnership with Desjardins Group. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.