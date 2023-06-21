Powering the next generation of startups building technologies to address the biggest challenges in health, education, agriculture and the environment: That’s a key takeaway of the recently released 2022 Impact Report from the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good, one of the world’s largest impact investment funds.
The report summarizes the progress of one of Canada’s largest technology companies’ pledge to invest more than $100-million in promising new startups aiming to have a measurable impact on the greater good.
“Our new report showcases our fund’s commitment to invest into companies at the forefront of their sectors, catalyzing important change, whether by turning waste into useful materials using mushrooms, helping women better manage their health by measuring hormone levels or securing the world’s pollinated food supply with precision beekeeping technology,” says Blair Miller, managing partner of the Pollinator Fund.
Since launching in 2020, the Pollinator Fund has committed nearly $40-million in investment to 26 startups, including more than a dozen in 2022 – essentially doubling the size of its portfolio year over year. The companies supported by the Pollinator Fund have collectively increased revenues by 155 per cent in the last year.
These are achievements from companies supporting responsible agriculture, enabling inclusive communities, developing innovative, transformative health care and caring for our planet – the four areas of focus for the Pollinator Fund.
“We are supporting the next generation of businesses who believe, just like TELUS, that good business and doing good in our communities go hand in hand,” Mr. Miller adds.
The power of diversity
The report highlights another Pollinator Fund goal: furthering diversity among company founders. So far, 42 per cent of the startups the Pollinator Fund has invested in are led by women while 54 per cent have Indigenous or racialized leaders.
Those leaders include Bobbie Racette, who is the first Indigenous woman to close Series A financing in Canada’s technology sector.
Ms. Racette didn’t fit into the majority population, so she decided to go into business for herself, and to help people that were facing similar barriers.
“I was passed over for jobs again and again, despite being more than qualified. I couldn’t help but think my identity was a barrier,” Ms. Racette explains.
She founded Virtual Gurus, which helps provide employment in remote and often underemployed, diverse communities. By connecting residents to companies requiring administrative, clerical and other services that can be provided virtually, these individuals can find good jobs without leaving their communities.
The Pollinator Fund’s investment helps Virtual Gurus expand its client base and provide quality employment to more people from underrepresented communities, now providing work to over 800 virtual assistants (VAs). Of their VAs who chose to disclose, 75 per cent identify as women and 20 per cent as Indigenous and racialized people.
“The TELUS Pollinator Fund’s commitment to impact and diversity is clear,” says Ms. Racette.
“They open a lot of doors and help us grow.”
Accelerating wildfire recovery with drones
The more than two dozen companies in the portfolio exemplify the Pollinator Fund’s expanding beneficial impact, including Flash Forest, which uses drones to quickly reforest large swaths of woodland after devastating wildfires.
With climate change causing a rapid increase in wildfire size, frequency and intensity, the work of Flash Forest is critical. In fact, Earth loses an average of 26 million hectares of trees every single year due to fire. Wildfires now burn so hot that even tree seeds are burned and destroyed, disrupting the natural regenerative cycle of trees.
“Most reforestation is done to replace trees that were cut down for industrial purposes, but there are very few who are replanting after forest fires,” says Bryce Jones, co-founder and chief executive officer of Flash Forest.
Drones are necessary because post-wildfire locations are often very remote and too hazardous for workers, but technologies also increase speed and efficiency.
“It’s important that we act quickly after a wildfire. If we wait longer than two years, it’s way harder for the forest to regrow,” says Mr. Jones.
To help accelerate post-wildfire tree planting and biodiversity recovery, the Pollinator Fund co-led Flash Forest’s $11.4-million Series A investment. The TELUS Environment and Sustainability team has also entered into a commercial agreement with the startup to bring drone-based tree planting to TELUS customers and help them achieve their sustainability goals.
“Our technology teams are collaborating with Flash Forest to advance 5G connectivity solutions and reach very remote locations that otherwise could not be reached,” adds Mr. Miller.
Advancing the impact investment ecosystem
To assist companies like Flash Forest and Virtual Gurus in tracking progress, TELUS also recently launched the Pollinator Impact Navigation Tool.
“While there is a growing list of impact management resources for investors, few exist for early-stage startups. We noticed that amongst our portfolio of companies, the journey can be complex as they find the right frameworks to measure and communicate their impact,” Mr. Miller explains.
“We want to provide more than just money. We developed the impact tool and look for ways to add value to our portfolio companies by sharing best practices and playbooks.”
Mr. Miller explains further that the Pollinator Impact Navigation Tool will help companies measure and demonstrate their impact to attract more critical funding, allowing them to grow into mature, profitable enterprises.
“Impact measurement is critical to ensure the credibility of impact investments as an asset. It demonstrates tangible impact and outcomes alongside financial returns,” Mr. Miller adds.
Companies like Shoelace Learning, an educational technology provider promoting literacy, particularly in underserved communities, adopted the tool to better measure impact.
“We want to use data to drive decisions and meet our business goals. Unfortunately, we hadn’t found a good roadmap or resource to help us navigate impact management, until now,” says Julia Rivard Dexter, chief executive officer of Shoelace Learning.
“The Pollinator Impact Navigation Tool was immediately applicable to our business. Its simple diagnostic places each company into the right stage of impact measurement readiness. It then simply directs you to what’s important at your unique stage. It’s become a tool that’s core to our data measurement and reporting.”
Almost 50 per cent of students today underperform in reading. Ms. Rivard Dexter – a former Canadian Olympian – sought to find a better way to improve reading and related essential skills, especially in remote and often economically disadvantaged communities, by engaging children through online gaming.
Shoelace’s increasingly popular immersive video game Dreamscape allows children and youth from Grades 3 to 8 to learn through play, exploring new worlds while building literacy. Its success is palpable given it now has 5.7 million learners, an impact that the startup is proudly sharing.
“With our tool and impact report, we want to encourage more corporate impact funds to leverage their resources and assets to support the next generation of startups, like Shoelace learning, Virtual Gurus and Flash Forest,” says Mr. Miller.
“Ultimately that means equitable access to health care solutions for vulnerable populations, widespread adoption of zero-emission solutions, better income among marginalized communities or improved learning through mobile games that kids love. And we can do that while helping these startups thrive and grow.”
Mission driven startups and partners looking for impact investments can contact TELUS here to learn more.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with TELUS. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.