For business leaders eager to embrace the world of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Sayan Chakraborty implores them to ask a few big questions.
“All the leaders across your organization should be sitting down and thinking: ‘How can I take advantage of this technology?’” he says. “‘What are the downsides to this technology? How do I apply it in a thoughtful way?’”
Mr. Chakraborty is co-president, head of product and technology at Workday, a global financial and human capital management software purveyor that is leading the way in facilitating the global transition to AI and ML.
Recently, Workday surveyed senior decision-makers in HR, finance and IT, and found that 81 per cent – four out of five respondents – agree that AI and ML are required to keep their businesses competitive.
Kalan Comba, chief technology officer, North America at Workday, says the CXO Indicator Study is a glimpse into how business leaders are reacting to the rapid emergence and evolution of AI and ML.
“Everybody thought that they were late to the game,” Mr. Comba says. “People want to get started, and they’re not sure exactly where they should start. They’re also wondering what others are doing. Everybody’s wondering if anybody’s got a leg up.”
Mr. Comba recognizes that senior decision-makers have concerns about the risks of AI when it comes to data security and privacy.
However, Mr. Comba assures business leaders that Workday has nearly a decade history with this technology.
“We’ve been offering finance and HR solutions embedded with AI credibly, safely and securely for many, many years,” Mr. Comba says.
Aside from data concerns, the CXO Indicator Study showed executives are looking for direction on how to best harness the power of emerging technologies. Seventy-two per cent of respondents admit their organization lacks the skills to fully implement AI and ML into their business practices.
Adopting the use of leading enterprise applications, like Workday, can help senior executives bridge the knowledge and skills gap, helping organizations embrace change instead of resisting it. Mr. Chakraborty has seen firsthand how his company’s customers have benefitted from machine learning and Workday AI.
“What machine learning offers is the elimination of a lot of drudgery,” Mr. Chakraborty explains. “People are actually not really good at looking at hundreds of thousands of transactions to find the one that shouldn’t be in there.”
In addition to its speed, AI and ML can also complete these tasks with greater accuracy. “Computers don’t get tired, and they don’t run out of time in the way that people run out of time,” he says.
A common misconception of AI and machine learning is that it will replace the jobs of humans. But Mr. Chakraborty believes that these technologies can actually make our work more fulfilling.
“Artificial intelligence can automate tasks that have to be done so that you can focus on the meaningful work,” he explains. It enables employees to complete tasks more quickly and more accurately, which also empowers financial executives to be more agile. “It allows you to speed up, to respond more quickly to challenges and changes in the environment,” he adds.
These powerful technologies free up time for business leaders and finance executives to tackle bigger-picture problems, like choosing what parts of the business to invest in or what new products should be built.
Mr. Chakraborty compares the adoption of AI and ML to the emergence of computers, and encourages executives to completely rethink the scope of applying this technology across their businesses.
“Early adoption of computers in businesses was in very specific areas, but every part of a business today leverages computers,” he explains. “They [had] to rethink how you absorb that technology across the whole business, and I want business leaders to think about this technology that way.”
This technology, he concludes, is not just transformational. It’s imperative, particularly with the risk of being left behind as competitors, as those who embrace it become faster, more agile – and a part of a brave new future.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Workday. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.