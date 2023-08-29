A recent report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) showed public funding for health care at 72 per cent, with 28 per cent funded privately.

This includes a range of services traditionally not covered by public insurance, including physiotherapy, mental health, dental care, eye exams and drug prescriptions. Canadians pay out of pocket for these services, or through private insurance, often provided by employers. Other services, such as home care, are publicly funded to a certain level, but patients may need to pay additional expenses themselves.

Increasingly, governments have also turned to private companies to provide a range of publicly covered services, from flu shots and blood tests to cataract surgery. Since the pandemic, many of Canada’s public hospitals have relied heavily on for-profit staffing agencies to combat the burnout among nurses and other health care workers – at what critics claim is an exorbitant cost.