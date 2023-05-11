Whether it’s for online shopping or for a real estate transaction, these solutions can give Canadians a more secure digital experience
If you’ve ever tried to buy or sell something on an online marketplace, like Kijiji or Facebook Marketplace, you may have encountered a scam or know someone who has.
Giles Sutherland says that his neighbour fell for a scam last Christmas when they went online to buy a pet.
“They gave them a deposit and drove out to a location to get the puppy, but no one showed,” Sutherland explains. “They didn’t pay the full amount, but that person still walked away with their deposit.”
If stories such as Sutherland’s neighbour become increasingly common, it could mean fewer consumers opting to use online marketplaces. However, a recent Interac survey found that nearly half of Canadians polled (49 per cent) would choose to use them more often if they could be sure of the authenticity of the person they are interacting with.
One way that authenticity can be increased is by using a trusted third-party digital verification solution. Some offerings that are now available include enabling consumers to digitally verify themselves by presenting their valid government-issued ID through the use of secure technology.
“Rather than being an anonymous person in an online marketplace, we’re providing a mechanism for users to link a trusted credential and add a layer of proof to be verified and enable a trusted interaction,” explains Sutherland who is vice president of Interac Verified business development at Interac Corp.
The people you’re communicating with through that marketplace wouldn’t see those credentials, but services like those provided by Interac, could help facilitate the vetting for the marketplace.
Mike Baxter, CTO at Kijiji Canada, recognizes the importance of digital verification solutions to decrease fraud and increase trust.
“Our priority has always been and will continue to be keeping our community safe and bad actors off our platform,” Baxter explains. “Digital verification is one of the many tools available to support this.”
Digital verification solutions like Interac Verified can also help reduce pain points during real estate transactions by helping to improve efficiency, convenience and security, while reducing identity or financial information fraud when applying for a mortgage or buying a house.
“In the past, you would go into the bank branch, and show a piece of plastic government-issued ID and a utility bill to say ‘this is me’,” Sutherland explains. Now, verification solutions allow this process to happen digitally, which is especially useful for busy Canadians.
But even in today’s digital-first world, some processes are still analog and limited to face-to-face interactions.
Verification technology can help give consumers a secure and convenient way to interact digitally by streamlining the exchange of identification documents and sensitive data. This eliminates the sharing of physical documents or need for in-person visits. Meanwhile, businesses benefit from reduced manual processes that can help minimize errors, and ultimately help acquire more customers.
“We’ve heard feedback from financial institutions that have said about half of their fraud comes from misstated income and forged documents,” Sutherland explains. “Part of the root of vulnerability is based on antiquated tools that we’re using to verify individuals.”
At a time when we’re doing more of pretty much everything over the internet – whether it’s buying second-hand patio furniture or applying for a home mortgage –
digital verification technology, like Interac Verified, can help provide peace of mind.
As Sutherland concludes: “What’s really necessary is providing, at scale, a mechanism that can facilitate trust with less friction.”
