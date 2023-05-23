On the path to net-zero, solar and wind are becoming cost-competitive with traditional energy sources.Getty Images

1 TDAM offers ESG-related products such as its suite of TD ESG ETFs (see footnote 2) that investors can leverage to build sustainable investments into their portfolio in a way that may be low cost and aims to provide market like returns.

2 Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange- traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and summary document(s) before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.