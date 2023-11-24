For many Canadian families, estate planning can feel like the elephant in the room – difficult to talk about, impossible to ignore. But as the wealthiest generation on the planet – Baby Boomers – enter retirement and prepare to pass on their assets, conversations about estate planning are critically important. Family members need to be on the same page to ensure the financial security and well-being of future generations.
Talking about money can be stressful because money, in general, stresses Canadians out. FP Canada’s 2023 Financial Stress Index found that money-related stress continues to affect all generations, with 40 per cent of respondents citing money as their biggest source of anxiety.
But as Canadians struggle to cover the costs of living due to a range of factors outside their control, estate planning is something they can actually get a firm handle on.
Estate planning is just one of several elements -- along with managing cash flow, optimizing investments, understanding taxes and insuring against the unknown – forming the basis of a successful financial plan that can help households ultimately achieve financial well-being.
The practice of making plans to leave a financial legacy for our loved ones has rapidly evolved over the past several decades. Canadians are living longer, family structures are more complex, and the homes purchased by older generations are worth more than ever before. The long-anticipated Great Wealth Transfer is now under way, involving the massive shift of billions of dollars in wealth from Baby Boomers to younger generations. But will those younger Canadians know how to manage their newfound wealth?
“ The entire conversation is now much broader – more discussions need to occur among professional financial planners, clients, and their adult children.
Coupled with rising inflation, sky-high home prices and other economic realities their parents didn’t have to consider, Canadians require new estate planning strategies that address the needs and concerns of all the generations involved – both today and well into the future. That means adult children should be involved in conversations their parents are having with professional financial planners – and learning about how planners can help ensure their financial objectives are met as the wealth transfer begins.
“Clients need to consider not only the efficiency of the estate plan but also the capability of the beneficiaries to ensure they’re properly prepared and capable of stewarding the wealth being transferred to them,” said Scott Plaskett, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional, managing partner and CEO of Ironshield Financial Planning in Toronto.
“The entire conversation is now much broader – more discussions need to occur among professional financial planners, clients, and their adult children. Money needs to move at the appropriate time to meet the needs of adult children, while still ensuring a stress-free retirement for parents.”
Estate planning often means devising wills, trusts and tax strategies, but it’s much more than that – it’s the opportunity for families to communicate openly about their financial goals, visions and values.
“ It’s about discussing financial values to ensure that a family’s legacy is preserved and carried forward in a manner that reflects everyone’s wishes and expectations.
“Children may be stressed about how to politely broach the subject of estate planning with their parents, while aging parents may be equally prone to excluding their children from these important discussions,” said Meghan MacPherson, a QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional at Impact Financial Group. “A key thing to keep in mind when initiating these conversations is that it’s not just about the distribution of assets – it’s about discussing financial values to ensure that a family’s legacy is preserved and carried forward in a manner that reflects everyone’s wishes and expectations.”
The expertise of CFP® professionals and QAFP® professionals is invaluable in these conversations. They can ensure a smooth distribution of assets with plans that align with the unique circumstances and objectives for families from every walk of life. Estate planning can be an emotional topic, and professional financial planners are rigorously trained and highly qualified to act as neutral mediators during family discussions about estate planning –and all other elements of a holistic financial plan that can help ensure a household’s financial resilience.
Some tips for those conversations from MacPherson:
Work with a professional: CFP professionals and QAFP professionals can help families create comprehensive estate plans that takes everyone’s financial objectives into consideration – even if they’re at odds.
Understand your financial situation: Conduct a thorough review of the savings, income, debt and expenses of all family members alongside a professional planner. All parties should have a detailed view of their respective financial pictures before the estate planning process begins.
Treat financial planning as a family exercise: While talking about money can be uncomfortable, estate planning is an opportunity to openly talk about values. Financial goals may be different between parents and children, but each needs to ensure their objectives and expectations are understood.
Find the right financial planner: Professional financial planners can serve as knowledgeable guides and support during difficult conversations. As demand for professional financial support rises, FP Canada’s reimagined QAFP certification is providing Canadians with more professionals to guide them through their financial journey. Find one who understands the unique needs of your family by visiting findyourplanner.ca.
Every family is different and so is every estate plan. Regardless of your economic background or family structure, professional financial planners can help develop a roadmap for a successful financial plan that will ensure your family’s specific retirement and wealth transfer goals are front and centre.
Canadians can get started by visiting FinancialPlanningforCanadians.ca
