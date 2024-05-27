Why Green Diamond CEO John Reddin knows all his employees by name

“We lived in a bungalow on the side of the Trans-Canada highway. I was watching with my eyes wide open in excitement. I thought, ‘This is going to be fun!’ To this day, that green and yellow tractor is my favourite product."

“I still remember the day a trailer pulled in with three new tractors,” says Mr. Reddin, whose father quit his job as a meat inspector in 1974 to start the first John Deere dealership in Charlottetown.

As president and CEO of Green Diamond Equipment Ltd., Mr. Reddin’s journey in the agricultural machinery industry began long before he assumed the helm of one of the largest John Deere dealerships in Canada.

Growing up on Prince Edward Island, John Reddin’s childhood was intertwined with the sights and sounds of the iconic green and yellow machinery he now sells for a living, 50 years later.

John Morris

After graduating from university, Mr. Reddin worked his way up through various departments in the business, from parts to sales, eventually becoming general manager of the store. He says this hands-on experience provided him with invaluable insights into the business, laying the foundation for his future leadership role. In 2007, Mr. Reddin and a partner purchased the business from his parents, and in 2016, the business merged with Green Diamond, positioning itself as a major player in the agricultural equipment industry. Now, Green Diamond has the largest geographic footprint of any farm equipment dealer in Canada. “We are the only dealer that covers all three Maritime provinces with 375 employees over 15 locations,” he says. “Our customers range from homeowners coming in to buy a lawnmower to a very small farmer or a large corporate firm with thousands of acres. Covering all that geography is not without its challenges, but the secret lies in having the right managers who run each store like it’s their own.” Central to Mr. Reddin's leadership philosophy is a deep-seated belief in the power of collaboration and employee empowerment. He emphasizes the value of regular communication and feedback as well as setting clear expectations. It’s this kind of vision and commitment that has earned Green Diamond accolades, including being named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 2024, an award that recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned enterprises. “Collaboration is vital to have everybody feeling like they have a voice and that we’re all playing a role in moving the business forward,” he says. “If you’re just one person doing it all, you’re not going to get investment from other employees in the company. They need to feel like they’re part of something – so it’s important to ask for their ideas and opinions.”

John Morris

Mr. Reddin regularly visits each store in person and works with managers on areas of improvement. He also makes it a point to introduce himself and learn the names of his employees. Finding the right talent remains his biggest business challenge; Mr. Reddin actively scouts potential hires in unexpected places. “I’ve asked servers in restaurants if they would like to come work for us,” he notes. His recruitment strategy underscores his dedication to building a high-performing team that truly cares about doing all they can for customers. “You could have the nicest facility and the best products, but if you don’t have the best people working for you, you won’t be successful,” he says. Mr. Reddin also places a strong emphasis on employee engagement and recognition. Initiatives such as annual employee surveys, performance reviews, staff BBQs and events, and an employee rewards program are designed to foster a culture of appreciation and empowerment and an environment where every team member feels valued and motivated to excel. Because Green Diamond is a company “committed to continuous improvement,” says Mr. Reddin, they jumped at the chance to take part in the Canada’s Best Managed program, where they received coaching and expert feedback on their areas of strength and opportunities for development.

John Morris

“The application process, especially the coaching lab, encourages a deep dive into all aspects of the business which for us highlighted the progress we’ve made, particularly in the last five years,” he says. With unwavering optimism and dedication to his team and the business, Mr. Reddin aims to lead Green Diamond Equipment to new heights of success in the years to come. It seems that dedication is in the blood. “My dad is 83 years old and still works in our Charlottetown store; he has the same passion for the product today that he’s had his entire life. He’s very passionate about the customer experience,” Mr. Reddin says. It’s that same passion and desire to do better that gets him up in the morning each day, he adds. “I see a lot of opportunity wherever I go: to provide better service, to be more professional, to sell more, to attract the best talent. I’m always filled with hope.”