Canada’s electric vehicle market may be transitioning from the early adoption period toward mass uptake, but the public availability of fast chargers – ones that can top up batteries to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes – needs work, say industry experts.
“There’s been really important progress in the deployment of public charging in Canada generally,” says Travis Allan, chief legal and public affairs officer at FLO, a leader in electric vehicle charging. “But once you start to enter the mass-market phase, consumers have heightened expectations for convenience, accessibility and reliability of charging stations.”
Expanding access to fast chargers, also known as DC or Level 3 chargers, will make the EV-driving lifestyle more realistic and attractive for many Canadians on the fence about electric cars – especially commuters, road trippers and people without access to private chargers at home.
Getting those drivers on board by 2035, the deadline by which the federal government requires all new light-duty vehicle sales to be zero-emission, presents a multi-faceted challenge.
“We need to add a lot of reliable chargers to support the growing demand for EVs,” says Marilyn Boulanger, senior director of strategy at FLO.
Canada is making steady progress. In late 2022, the federal government announced it would invest $900-million into 50,000 more charging stations, bringing the total to 85,000 by 2027. Those are on top of the ones supported by provincial governments, utility companies and the private sector.
But there are a few shortcomings that may pose a problem as EV adoption grows — and some of that relates to the availability of functioning public chargers.
EV market needs charger reliability
Reliable charging infrastructure is imperative to fostering confidence in EV adoption.
Canadian drivers want to be certain that they’ll be able to find a publicly available charger when and where they need it, and that it will be fully functional when they pull up, says Ms. Boulanger of FLO. FLO reports 98-per-cent reliability on its network.
“You constantly hear the availability and reliability of public infrastructure is a deterrent for new EV owners,” says Nino Di Cara, founder and president of Electric Autonomy Canada, a company reporting on Canada’s transition to electric vehicles.
When a driver depends on public charging infrastructure for their daily commute or extended trips in their EV, experiencing issues like broken cables or out-of-service chargers can cause anxiety and frustration.
Ms. Boulanger of FLO says reliable charging infrastructure is essential to building consumer confidence in EV adoption. The health of the network directly impacts user trust, consumers’ perceptions of convenience and the successful integration of electric vehicles — not only into mainstream transportation, but into daily life.
More chargers required
Currently, Level 2 chargers significantly outnumber their far faster Level 3 counterparts.
But not every vehicle is compatible with every sort of charger, and not every driver needs maximum charging at all times. Strategically, rather, the charging ecosystem needs all types to function optimally, says Travis Allan of FLO.
For instance, lower-cost Level 2 charging at workplaces, shopping centres and in public spaces is more than adequate for daily commutes and errands, while drivers making long trips may prefer the option to pay more for a fast charge at a roadside rest stop.
While Level 2 chargers take between four and ten hours to fill an empty battery to about 80 per cent, Level 3 chargers take about 30 minutes. And, as Mr. Di Cara points out, new EV market entrants may be able to charge even faster.
“A lot of the new EVs can charge at 350 kilowatt-hours, [so] we need more chargers to hit the market that can help people get a very rapid charge and get back on the way,” Mr. Di Cara says.
“We are seeing a number of retailers in high-traffic areas investing in ultra-fast charging stations to capitalize on the convenience drivers expect,” explains Mr. Allan.
“Many sectors, including gas stations, retailers, restaurants and commercial properties, are excited to attract new customers and increase in-store sales.”
In either case, EV charging stations could use more visibility, both on apps and with roadside signage.
“One of the big differences between EV driving and combustion car driving is that with a combustion car, you just drive along and when you need gas, you just look out for a gas station, and inevitably one will pop up within a few dozen kilometres,” says Mr. Di Cara. “A lot of EV charging is not directly off or visible from major routes and highways.”
The road ahead
Sorting out these roadblocks is critical to developing the EV mass market, and some provinces are leading the way on investing in fast-charging infrastructure, says Mr. Di Cara.
“BC Hydro has built out a fantastic network, and Hydro-Québec has as well. In Ontario, ONroute stations now actually feature fast-charging options as well,” he says.
Mr. Allan of FLO says that what B.C. and Quebec get right is they have sustained and predictable funding for charging station deployments and have strategically placed those stations for convenience, whether that’s in cities, rural areas or key locations of interest like hiking trails and parks.
Solving Canada’s transportation sustainability challenges is a multi-pronged project, says Mr. Allan — and maturing the country’s investing strategies on EV charging will continue to be a critical component as we move toward 2035.
