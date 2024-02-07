Four hours and seven minutes – that’s how quickly one Amazon Prime customer in Brampton, Ont. received their order, from click to delivery. Amazon has become known for lightning-quick turnarounds, one of the reasons so many Canadians subscribe to Prime.
“Customers want vast selection, low prices and fast delivery,” says Eva Lorenz, country manager, Amazon Canada.
Last year marked the tenth anniversary of Prime being available in Canada. “The first benefit we announced to members was free two-day shipping, a revolutionary innovation at the time that transformed the way many people shop. Today, Prime is much more expansive and much faster,” says Ms. Lorenz.
In 2023, Amazon Canada delivered its largest selection of products to Prime members at the fastest ship speeds ever, all with no minimum purchase required. By the end of September last year, Amazon had delivered more than 205 million units to Prime members in Canada the same or next day. That was over seven times what was delivered at those speeds by that point in 2019.
More than half of Prime member orders in Canada are delivered in one day or less. With 20 Amazon Fulfillment Centres and more than 600 pickup points, it’s easier and faster for products to make their way into customers’ hands.
On the road to over 4,500 Canadian cities and towns
Deliveries are constantly on the road to Prime members in over 4,500 cities and towns across Canada. Even Prime members in Iqaluit, Nunavut, one of the most remote cities in Canada, receive their Prime orders in just 3-5 days.
Searching for a hard-to-find item? Need to get your hands on a product for a weekend project and it’s already Thursday? Just remembered that you need a gift for a birthday party that’s coming up quick? From daily essentials to the more obscure or luxurious, “There are more than 20 million items available with free Prime shipping,” says Ms. Lorenz.
Some of the items ordered with one-day delivery that are the most common across Canada (as of the third quarter of 2023) include Apple AirTags, Hilroy notebooks and paper towels. But there are some regional differences.
Fast and reliable delivery across a wide selection of products remains the cornerstone of our offering.— Eva Lorenz, country manager, Amazon Canada.
Amazon notes that Prime members in Toronto are fans of Bubly Sparkling Water in the lime variety. Shoppers in Montreal satisfy their caffeine cravings with Lavazza Qualita Rossa Whole Bean Coffee Blend. In Calgary, batteries and Royale toilet paper are among the most popular purchases. And Vancouverites are partial to ordering Lysol all-purpose cleaner.
To meet consumer demand, Amazon employs more than 46,000 part-time and full-time employees across Canada. The company has also opened new tech hubs in downtown Vancouver and Toronto, which employ more than 8,000 people dedicated to delivering an optimal customer experience.
While delivering faster speeds on a broader selection, Amazon has continued to prioritize its focus on health and safety in Canada and globally.
“It’s easy to assume the faster we deliver, the faster employees work, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The safety and health of our employees continues to be a top priority,” says Ms. Lorenz.
Amazon has invested more than US$1-billion towards safety initiatives globally since 2019, and over the past few years has reduced its recordable injury rate worldwide by nearly a quarter.
Membership benefits on the rise
In addition to delivering tens of millions of products a year, Amazon also brings much more than handheld goods into Canadian homes. Consumers love perks, and Prime members have exclusive access to original movies and TV shows on Prime Video. Amazon Studios has filmed more than 25 of these productions in Canada, like Reacher, The Boys, The Kids in the Hall and parts of Jack Ryan. Prime Video now has four times the content it had in 2016.
Now into the eleventh year of Prime in Canada, the membership benefits have never been better. Besides shipping discount and speed perks, subscribers also have access to Prime Day (a shopping event with significantly discounted items), a one-year DashPass membership on DoorDash food delivery service, photo storage, and music and podcasts on Amazon Music Prime.
“Prime has grown over the years, yet fast and reliable delivery across a wide selection of products remains the cornerstone of our offering and an enduring priority for us,” Ms. Lorenz says.
As shoppers seek more choice and convenience in a fast-paced world, it’s okay to hang onto those high expectations – because Amazon Prime continues to deliver.
