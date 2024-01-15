According to a new report from TD Bank Group (TD), Canadian women are projected to make $5.9 billion in annual charitable donations by 2030
Since 2004, the WoodGreen Foundation’s Homeward Bound program has supported homeless and inadequately housed single mothers to earn college diplomas, start careers and achieve financial stability to support themselves and their families – largely thanks to a contingent of women donors.
The impact of the program is profound: “Once these mothers complete the program, many of them are very successful in breaking the whole cycle of relying on social assistance,” says Jo-Anne Ryan, who is Vice President of Philanthropic Advisory Services at TD Wealth, and Executive Director of the Private Giving Foundation.
Many organizations are also setting up what are called giving circles or programs that “get women together [to] pool their money together, and vote on a particular project that they want to support,” Ryan explains.
Women are collectively making an impact in the charitable sector and, ultimately, changing the face of philanthropy in Canada.
According to TD’s newest report, Trust and Transformation: Canadian Women and Philanthropy, women have a greater capacity to make donations to charities than ever before. The report shows that donations claimed by women in annual tax filings increased from $1.5 billion in 2011 to $4.3 billion in 2021. Those donations are projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2030.
Why are women spending more on charities?
There are several reasons for this increase in Canadian women’s collective wealth. In the next decade, for example, women are expected to inherit $1 trillion. This, along with the fact that women’s life expectancy is greater than men’s, greatly increases their ability to put money toward charitable causes.
As Canadian women continue to gain wealth, more and more of them are claiming charitable donations on their tax returns, Ryan confirms.
“Women often inherit twice — they will inherit from a parent, and then again, from a partner or a spouse. So that is definitely contributing to growth,” she explains.
Ryan says a number of socio-political factors have also influenced Canadian women’s increased involvement with philanthropy. Whether it was the killing of George Floyd, renewed public conversation about missing and murdered Indigenous children or the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many of the systemic issues affecting Canada’s most vulnerable communities received ample news coverage – and came to the attention of the country’s philanthropists.
“[Early in the pandemic], there were families that didn’t even have basic Wi-Fi or internet access to be able to do school at home or to connect with communities online,” Ryan says. “And so a lot of donors, including women, became aware of issues that were always there, but [became more] prevalent.”
According to the report, women were more likely to respond to the current events and humanitarian crises.
“We know that women are able to put themselves in the shoes of others. They see the children affected as their own children, they can project themselves into imagining that life,” says Jess Merber, Associate Director of the Private Giving Foundation, Philanthropic Advisory Services at TD Wealth.
“That means that women are more likely to react to the negative impact of inflation on housing, food security, and of course, the growing evidence of our climate emergency.”
Do women give differently than men do?
When it comes to how they’re getting their donations out, the report showed that an increasing number of women are using vehicles like private foundations or donor advised funds, to administer their grants and their donations.
Women, the report says, also usually do more due diligence on the charities that they give to than men.
“They really want to build a relationship, they want to understand who’s on staff, they want to meet the board, they want to understand the impetus behind giving their time on the board and with these charities of choice,” says Merber. “So that element of trust is really essential to women’s giving.”
The impact of women-led giving
This increase in women-led giving over the last several years has had massive social impacts. Without women, Canada’s almost 86,000 charities would simply not function. There is also evidence to show that women-led philanthropy helps drive systemic change.
Among the top causes supported by Canadian women, the report shows, are mental health support and research, medical research and treatments, and climate and environmental efforts. All of these causes have some kind of charity infrastructure within Canada that women can tap into.
Women’s increased engagement in philanthropy is also shaping the ways that charities are spreading the word about these causes. Charity events are big among women, for example, but according to the report, while women want to attend events, they also want there to be an educational component to them.
“Charities are realizing that in order to capitalize on the increase in wealth that women have, and in order to cultivate those women as donors, that they need to make sure that their activities are meeting the needs of women,” Merber says.
“They come together, they connect, and they learn about all of the different issues so that they can make educated decisions in terms of what they want their philanthropy to look like.”
