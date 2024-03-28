First National Financial LP
First National is a made-in-Canada success story. Founded in 1988 by two Canadian entrepreneurs, it has grown to become one of the country’s largest non-bank lenders with over $143-billion in single-family and commercial mortgages under administration.
While the capital markets often credit securitization and the company’s early decision to focus on serving mortgage brokers for First National’s success, insiders know there is another driver: corporate values.
First National operates with deep-seated beliefs that enliven and empower its workforce culture. Chief among these values is “striving for better.” The company believes that productive growth comes from taking initiative and consistently redefining what it means to embrace opportunities and adapt to change.
Nowhere is this value more apparent than in efforts to enhance workplace inclusion. Several years ago, First National formed a diversity and inclusion committee led by Hilda Wong, a member of the company’s executive management team. Since then, with the support of other business leaders and changemakers, the committee has taken many actions with an inclusion mindset. From adding to employee benefits (such as expanding parental leave and coverage for contract workers) to forming employee resource groups that organize enriching social and community outreach events, the team has become more intentional in all aspects of DEI. Along with professional development programs and on-the-job opportunities to learn, it is one of the reasons that First National was named a Great Place to Work® in Canada in each of the past seven years.
Within its inclusion mindset, special attention is paid to encouraging women to pursue and advance their careers at First National. This is evident in several ways. Because the commercial mortgage industry has long been considered male dominated, extra care is taken by First National’s commercial division to help women build allyships inside and outside the organization. Its aptly named Women’s Connection program this year will feature a series of quarterly “Finding Your Voice” workshops featuring a well-known executive coach. Workshop themes, including empowerment, growth and safety/support were chosen based on team feedback.
To mark workplace anniversaries, the company makes a point of using its website to regularly share the personal stories of the many people who work across all parts of the business. In celebration of International Women’s Day, a special #Inspireinclusion video was posted featuring seven First National women describing how they inspire inclusion. All 1,600+ members of the team were given the opportunity to send special messages of support to First National women whose presence and contributions encourage and motivate their colleagues.
Women also participate at the highest level. Half of all First National’s independent directors are women (33 per cent of all board members) and their skill sets and experiences in corporate governance, banking, treasury, risk and investment management add tangible value.
While First National is honoured to be recognized in Women Lead Here, it also acknowledges that more can be done. And this is a team that is culturally committed to proving it as it strives for better every day.
