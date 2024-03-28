Sprott Inc.
Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower
200 Bay Street, Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1
Total Women Executives %
33%
Sector
Financial services
Female CEO
No
Number of years included in the benchmark
1
YOY% Change in Female Executives
Increased
Sprott is committed to supporting gender equity and the advancement of women in the workplace. The company is proud to have been recognized by The Globe and Mail’s Women Lead Here as a leader in executive gender diversity in corporate Canada. Its ongoing growth, accomplishment and innovation will continue to be bolstered by prioritizing the diverse and amazing talent at Sprott.
Sprott has a decades-long foundation in physical metals and minerals, with deep relationships and expertise in the mining industry. The company offers investments in precious metals, including gold, silver, platinum and palladium. Its critical materials investments include the world’s largest physical uranium trust and mining equity ETFs focused on the global transition to clean energy.
Sprott was founded in 1981. The company has grown steadily over the past four decades, broadening its investment strategies while remaining focused on its core strengths. Today, Sprott is a global asset manager providing more than 250,000 clients with access to precious metals and critical materials investment strategies and has approximately US$28.7-billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2023). Sprott serves its global client base from offices in Toronto, New York, California and Connecticut.
