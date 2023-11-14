Working remotely from a café on Vancouver Island or a WiFi-enabled beach in the Caribbean is hardly a novelty in 2023. More workers than ever (including entrepreneurs, corporate employees and digital nomads) have been empowered to take their career to the places – and time zones – of their choosing.
But working on the go comes with its own challenges – staying focused, having the right tools for the job and avoiding the burnout that comes with always being plugged in.
Here are five ways you can supercharge your workday, breeze through your task list and crush your goals, no matter where in the world you find yourself.
Choose the right tech for the job
When you work on the go, you’re working on your own terms. Your tech should match your lifestyle and productivity needs, whether you’re plugging into a bustling coffee shop or taking a call on the train. Enter the LG gram lineup, which features laptops that are compact, ultra-lightweight, portable and have an enlarged battery capacity up to 80Wh*. They can literally go the distance on your busiest days.
The LG gram also features a 16:10 large screen with IPS display. What does that mean? You get 11 per cent more screen real estate compared to the typical 16:9 ratio, so you can see more of your creative ideas come to life no matter where you are.
A robust 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, LPDDR5 6000 MHz RAM” powers these laptops under the hood, so you can rest assured that your work will turn out client-ready every single time.
Find a work buddy
The digital nomad life can sometimes be a lonely one. And even though it might sound counterintuitive at first, teaming up with a friend for a co-working day can actually supercharge your productivity. Think of it as having an accountability partner for the day: someone to cheer you on, lend a quick ear or even encourage you to take a break. Plus, when you’re constantly toggling between your phone’s news feed, your inbox and multiple spreadsheets, building a little in-person interaction into your day is never a bad idea.
Consider a change of scenery
It’s amazing what a shakeup in routine can do for your day. If you’ve only ever worked at your local coffee shop, why not switch things up, go old school and settle in at a library? The WiFi is always free, plus there are tons of perks like dedicated quiet rooms that are perfect for taking calls. And there’s something about the atmosphere of being surrounded by endless knowledge that will drive you toward achieving your goals. Another under-the-radar option is a hotel lobby – don’t knock it till you try it. These spaces are usually elegant, spacious and built with business travelers in mind.
No matter which environment you choose, the LG gram laptops will adapt to it. With 400nits brightness with an anti-glare IPS display, you can comfortably enjoy exceptional clarity and vivid resolution even in brightly-lit environments.
Wherever you go, privacy is a key consideration. Luckily, the LG gram offers a suite of AI-powered features for working in public spaces that are all powered by LG Glance by Mirametrix®. Privacy Alert is an onscreen warning if someone is looking over your shoulder and Privacy Guard will blur the screen when someone other than you is looking at it. These futuristic tools prevent visual hacking and protect your sensitive data.
Balance tricky time zone differences
Working remotely is all fun and games until it’s happy hour where you are in Halifax and you have to hop on a conference call with your West Coast team. And while awkward time differences will inevitably come into play when you’re a digital nomad, there are plenty of ways to make things run smoother.
The key is to stay hyper-organized and on top of your calendar – and to set both time zones: the one you’re in, and the one your business or company operates in. Luckily, all major calendar apps have this function. Go one step further and consider putting your time zone into your email signature for easier communication or embrace paid tools to make scheduling time with you a breeze. And if you work as part of a team, try to keep your core working hours (whatever they are) as consistent week-to-week as possible so that they know they can rely on you.
Supercharge your productivity
You only have so many hours in the day, so it’s important to make the most of that time. The cliché “work smarter, not harder” exists for a reason. There are so many great AI tools that can lessen admin work, transcribe meeting recordings and even compose emails. The LG gram laptop comes supercharged with AI, helping you with everything from multitasking to collaboration. These tools, such as a face and gaze tracking feature called Snap Window, enables you to efficiently transfer active content to the screen you’re working on, while Smart Pointer tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly.
And while you’re on the go, the LG gram laptops deliver a crisper and clearer sound experience thanks to Dolby Atmos audio and Smart Amp speakers, so you continue to make your mark in conference calls.
Productivity also means rest. The LG gram comes with Digital Wellbeing features, like friendly reminders to give your eyes a break when you’ve been staring at your screen too long, or alerts that let you know when you’re slouching over your keyboard. The LG gram will also pause any media that’s playing if you step away from your device.
With these tips in mind, and innovative tech in hand, you’re well equipped to reach your professional goals alongside your on-the-go, flexible lifestyle.
