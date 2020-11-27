 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

5G phones are now available, but are they worth the cost?

David Paddon
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

With global smartphone makers such as Apple, Samsung, LG and others rolling out their first 5G phones this year, many Canadians will be considering an upgrade to the latest tech during the peak selling season between now and Boxing Day.

But with 5G phones retailing for hundreds of dollars more than their 4G competitors, consumers will likely want to know what they’re getting for their money. Is it worth being an early 5G adopter? Or is it more prudent to wait for 5G networks and software offerings to mature and better showcase the new generation’s capabilities?

Sascha Segan, lead analyst at PCMag.com, says the latest crop of 4G phones will be a more practical choice than 5G for Canadians overall, with a few exceptions.

Story continues below advertisement

But Segan, who heads PCMag’s annual review of Canadian mobile networks, says a lot depends on exactly where the phones are used.

“Because every city has its own quirks and its own trends in performance,” he says.

In addition, wireless data speeds are dramatically lower in rural areas of Canada than in more densely populated areas – a well-known problem that’s not unique to Canada.

But even if somebody chooses to buy a 4G phone, often labelled an LTE or LTE Advance phone, Segan says new hardware could well be an improvement over what they’ve got now.

“That’s because, every year, the radios in the phones get better and they’re able to access more of the channels (that) the carriers are using,” Segan says.

“If you have a three- or four-year-old phone, just getting one of the latest models will be a huge jump in network performance for you.”

So, for the budget conscious buyer, the question becomes a balancing act between price and performance and personal priorities.

Story continues below advertisement

PCMag’s 2020 report on Canadian mobile networks, based on results gathered from 20 cities and a few rural areas from Sept. 14 to Oct. 15, found Bell’s 5G network came out on top in 12 cities and tied for top spot with Telus in two cities including Toronto.

Telus took top spot in four cities while Saskatchewan Telecommunications Holding Corp. and Rogers were each No. 1 in one city.

PCMag says Rogers – which had its 5G network going a few months earlier than its two main rivals and says it still covers more locations – didn’t fare as well on its tests because the phone it recommended couldn’t make full use of the network’s capabilities.

“Rogers is using some technologies that phones won’t support until next year,” Segan says.

None of the Canadian carriers will offer full 5G capability until the federal government auctions more licences for specific bands of radio frequencies, particularly 3,500 megahertz (midband) and millimetre wave (high-band) spectrum.

The major regional carriers – privately owned Eastlink, Quebecor’s Videotron, and Shaw’s Freedom for the most part – don’t have as much of their 5G network in place as Bell, Telus and Rogers do.

Story continues below advertisement

In fact, executives from Shaw and Videotron told analysts on recent quarterly conference calls that they don’t see a compelling use for 5G phones yet – even though they see longer-term potential for the network upgrades they’re going to be putting in place.

“While the industry is talking up 5G, I think, in a quite sensible way right now, there isn’t really a compelling use case,” Shaw president Paul McAleese said Oct. 30.

Jean-Francois Pruneau, president and CEO of Videotron Ltd., said on Nov. 5 that it’s still “very hard” to find ways to make money from fifth-generation wireless networks:

“We’re going to have to see some more user case on the residential front or on the business front, to be able to see real true monetization plans from us and from all players around the planet,” Pruneau said.

Segan has a similar opinion and notes that Canada’s fourth-generation networks continue to do better on speed tests than 5G networks in other countries, including the United States.

“There’s nothing about Canadian 5G, right now, that the carriers couldn’t be doing with 4G if they wanted to,” Segan writes.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies