A Q&A with Petromatrix’s Olivier Jakob

Eric RegulyEuropean bureau chief
Open this photo in gallery

Pump jacks operate at dusk near Loco Hills in Eddy County, New Mexico, on April 23, 2020.

PAUL RATJE/AFP/Getty Images

Among the traders, hedge funds and investment bankers who follow energy, Olivier Jakob’s daily subscription newsletter on intrigues in the global oil markets is a must-read. His analysis draws on 27 years of experience in the oil and trading industry at Cargill, Alfa Group and Lukoil. He was one of the few analysts to turn bearish before the 2014-15 oil crash. Mr. Jakob talked to Eric Reguly from his home in Zug, Switzerland.

Were you surprised WTI prices went negative this week, and could it happen again?

Before this week’s price debacle, there was some debate as to whether prices could go negative once storage tanks in Cushing, Oklahoma, were full. Not everybody was surprised prices went negative, but everybody was surprised they could go so deeply negative. The depth of the negative number on April 20, one day before the WTI contract expiry, scared everybody. Technically and fundamentally, negative prices could happen as long as there is not enough supply destruction in the U.S. to match the current demand destruction.

The U.S. shale industry has been remarkably flexible and resilient so far. Can it cut costs a lot one more time to survive in a world of US$20 or US$30 oil?

After a period of consolidation, I think shale oil production will come back, but with the big oil companies playing a bigger role. But the rate of growth will be slower than in recent years. A contango price structure (when forward prices are higher than spot prices) gives them some protection by hedging future production.

Lord Browne, the former boss of BP, said this week oil demand may have peaked. Do you agree?

Oil demand has not peaked yet, but demand growth has peaked. The energy transition away from oil is a reality that will not reverse.

Will Russia reduce its output enough to please Saudi Arabia, which wants to curtail production to support prices?

Russia has been producing close to capacity, and this has translated into increased tensions between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Russia does not have the same operational flexibility to reduce or increase production quickly. Still, it wants to have the same political leadership role as Saudi Arabia in the OPEC+ alliance, and this is creating tensions.

OPEC’s obituary has been written many times, yet it survives. Is it still relevant?

OPEC was weakened and had to be replaced by OPEC+ which includes Russia. Managing that larger group has not been easy. The organization can still have an impact on the market, but since 2015 it has been less successful in controlling prices. Surging U.S. crude oil exports are a big challenge to OPEC’s influence.

Do you expect the crises in the weakest OPEC countries, like Venezuela, to get worse? Could they become failed states?

Yes. At current prices, the smaller OPEC nations are facing extraordinary difficulties. Sanctions are already hurting Iran and Venezuela. Other OPEC nations like Algeria, Iraq and Nigeria will have a mounting risk of domestic unrest.

Could the rapid reduction in exploration and production budgets among big oil companies trigger shortages in a few years?

The price collapse of 2015 did not result in a supply shortage in 2019. We need to keep in mind that current very low oil prices are due to a price war triggered by Saudi Arabia, followed by demand destruction due to COVID-19. Saudi Arabia cannot hold a price war for an extended period of time, and demand will rise as COVID-19 lockdowns are eased. High oil stocks will keep some lid on prices for a while, but prices will recover. Combined with the long-term easing of demand growth due to transitions to low-carbon economies, global shortages can be avoided.

Electric cars are coming, slowly. Will cheap oil make them even less popular?

That could be the case in North America, but in Europe, governments are dedicated to a carbon-free environment. If oil prices stay low, European countries will increase taxes at the pump. They need some fiscal revenues after the COVID-19 crisis, and higher taxes on driving fuels was already on the agenda. Worldwide, consumers will not see low pump prices for very long because higher taxes are coming.

Footage showing two dozen oil tankers anchored off the port of Los Angeles illustrated the global glut of crude as firms increasingly store it at sea. Reuters

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
