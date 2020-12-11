AbCellera’s IPO makes huge splash as stock price triples in early trading

AbCellera Biologics Inc. AbCellera Biologics Inc. had one of the most explosive openings of any initial public offering this year, as the Vancouver antibody developer’s stock tripled in value minutes after it began trading Friday.
The stock, which priced late Thursday at US$20 a share, traded above US$70 shortly after its midday debut on the Nasdaq Friday. By 1:30 pm it has eased back to US$50 – up 155 per cent from its issue price - and giving it a market capitalization of about US$16-billion.
AbCellera had already shattered several records with the IPO. The deal will raise US$483-million in gross proceeds from investors and likely exceed US$550-million if its underwriters Credit Suisse, Stifel Nicolaus, Berenberg Capital Markets, SVB Leerink and Canada’s BMO Capital Market exercise their option to buy 3.62 million shares at the offering price.
That sets a record for the largest IPO by a Canadian biotechnology company and will more than double what previous leader Repare Therapeutics Inc. raised in its IPO in June.
The offering, which had valued AbCellera at US$5.3-billion, had already established AbCellera as Canada’s most valuable publicly traded Canadian biotechnology company by a wide margin before it even traded. (Zymeworks Inc., the next most valuable, is worth about US$2.4-billion.) But it has now reached levels never before seen by any Canadian biotechnology company. Indeed, there are fewer than two dozen biotechnology companies in the world worth more than US$10-billion.
AbCellera’s offering was more than 20 times oversubscribed and had strong investor support, with Silicon Valley billionaire investor and board member Peter Thiel and top biotech institutional investors DCVC, Viking and Orbimed as early backers. In addition, Los Angeles-based fund giant Capital World Investors committed to buying 20 per cent of the offering.
The deal is a windfall for all of them – DCVC’s stake, for which it paid US$18.2-million, is now worth more than US$1.7-billion, while Mr. Thiel’s 11.66-million shares were worth about US$700-million. But the IPO has also made co-founder and CEO Carl Hansen a paper billionaire three times over, while co-founder and chief operating officer Veronique Lecault’s 9.8-million shares are also worth about US$600-million.
AbCellera’s IPO comes at the end of a big week for new issues, following debuts by DoorDash and Airbnb, and caps off a historic year for Canada’s biotechnology sector, which has already set records for public and private financing, in step with a particularly strong year for the global industry.
The company has emerged as one of the most prominent early-stage companies in the race to bring COVID-19 treatments to market. AbCellera, which partnered over the past three years on a prescient program of the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop rapid treatments in response to pandemics, last spring partnered with drug giant Eli Lilly to produce a drug for COVID-19 patients called bamlanivimab.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada authorized the treatment in November for emergency use. The U.S. government has thus far ordered 950,000 doses of bamlanivimab from Eli Lilly for US$1.19-billion, while Health Canada has ordered 26,000 doses for US$32.5-million.
The company last month also announced the US$90-million purchase of a biotechnology company that uses genetically engineered mice to help discover antibodies.
AbCellera was spun out in 2012 from the University of British Columbia’s interdisciplinary Michael Smith Laboratories, where Dr. Hansen ran the bioengineering group.
Using technology developed at the lab, AbCellera speeds up the process of isolating and identifying antibodies created by humans to fight infections. Its “antibody discovery engine” process involves passing blood samples from a person who has developed an immunity to a disease through a credit-card-sized “microfluidic” device with hundreds of thousands of tiny chambers. With the help of artificial intelligence, it tests antibodies produced by cells in each chamber simultaneously, homing in on those that have the potential to be developed into drugs.
The system unearths antibody-based drugs more quickly, cheaply and effectively than conventional methods. For example, through its partnership with Eli Lilly, within three days of receiving a blood sample from a recovered COVID-19 patient this spring, AbCellera isolated hundreds of antibody candidates for a drug. Within 90 days, bamlanivimab was in clinical trials.
Observers in the biotechnology world are particularly excited about AbCellera because it is not hanging its fortunes on a single drug but rather on a platform that can continuously spin out promising treatments. The 174-person company has partnered with drug makers on 94 drug-discovery programs, signing 71 deals that see it earn research fees, milestone payments and royalties as molecules in development as potential treatments advance from the lab to the market.
AbCellera’s public filings with the SEC reveal that it has more than doubled revenues annually, on average, since 2014, increasing them from US$11.6-million in 2019 to US$25.2-million in the first nine months of this year for a US$1.9-million profit.
