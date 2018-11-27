Accenture to add 800 tech jobs in Canada by end of 2020

Accenture will add 800 new technology jobs in Canada by the end of 2020.
The consulting firm says the jobs will be focused on the digital economy and will include designers, data scientists, engineers and analytics-based workers.
The positions will predominantly be located in major cities across the country and will join the 5,000 Accenture employees already working in Canada.
Accenture is also investing in expanding its apprenticeship program to increase digital-based job opportunities for under-represented communities.
The company announced its forthcoming efforts as it unveiled a new innovation hub in Toronto’s financial district that aims to use technology including artificial intelligence and blockchain to solve clients’ challenges.
The new Toronto location that employs 300 workers joins a network of 10 hubs that Accenture operates across North America.
