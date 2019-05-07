 Skip to main content

Report on Business Accounting charge pushes George Weston to first-quarter loss

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Accounting charge pushes George Weston to first-quarter loss

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

George Weston Ltd. reported quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

George Weston Ltd. nudged its dividend higher as it reported a loss in its latest quarter due to an accounting charge related to its holdings in the Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

The company, which also operates Weston Foods, including bakery operations in Canada and the U.S., and holds a controlling stake in Loblaw Companies Ltd., says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 52.5 cents per share, up from 51.5 cents.

The increased payment to shareholders came as George Weston reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $488-million or $3.18 per share due to a $601-million one-time charge related to a significant unit price increase at Choice Properties. The loss compared with a profit of $180-million or $1.40 per share in the same period in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Sales totalled $11.17-billion, up from $10.74-billion.

On an adjusted basis, George Weston says it earned $201-million or $1.30 per share for 12-week period ended March 23 compared with an adjusted profit of $178-million or $1.38 per share a year earlier when the company had fewer shares outstanding.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.34 per share and revenue of $11.22-billion, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Galen G. Weston, chairman and chief executive of the company, said its three businesses in retail, real estate and consumer goods performed well in the first quarter.

“Loblaw delivered continued strong operational performance, gaining traction on its key priorities and accelerating investments,” he said in a statement. “Choice Properties delivered solid financial and operational results. Weston Foods delivered results in line with our expectations as the business continues to stabilize.”

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter