By taking urgent action, nations can collectively avoid making parts of the planet unlivable and spare every region of the globe from experiencing the most serious and challenging impacts of climate change, a new UN report on climate change says.

Many of the possible steps that can help achieve that goal are well known, experts say. They include smarter approaches to how we live, eat, work, build, farm and transport ourselves from place to place. They also require building in far more resiliency as we adapt to the effects that are already apparent from the ever-increasing quantities of greenhouse gas emissions pouring into the atmosphere every day, including fire, floods, deadly heat, drought, rising seas and melting permafrost.

But above all, they require putting climate into the mainstream of policy-making at every level, to help bend the damaging course that the planet is currently on.

That assessment, from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, comes as no surprise. But in the final summary of an eight-year process to determine the current state and future trajectory of the Earth’s climate, it has never before been so well-documented.

The meeting concludes the sixth global assessment of the world’s climate since the IPCC was formed in 1988. Its product is a synthesis of three earlier reports, released since 2021, including detailed overviews of the physical causes, impacts and options for mitigating climate change. It also incorporates three additional reports issued since 2018 that focus on the science of climate change on land, including agriculture, oceans and the frozen parts of the globe, and the consequences for humanity of the average global temperature exceeding 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

The resulting document is intended to give policymakers a one-stop snapshot of what is known about climate change, distilling the work of hundreds of expert authors reviewing thousands of scientific studies.

Among the report’s main takeaways:

• losses and damage due a changing climate are apparent around the globe and with nearly half the world’s population living in regions that are highly vulnerable to climate change;

• the best solutions for dealing with the problem, including shifting to low carbon energy, will not only reduce future impact but improve human health outcomes;

• increasing investments and removing financial and other systemic barriers to sustainable development will ensure that technology and human ingenuity can be applied to the problem to best effect.

Despite the dire tone of the IPCC6 report, experts also say there are bright spots.

Sarah Burch is a Canada Research Chair in Sustainability at the University of Waterloo and a lead author for IPCC6, writing for Working Group 3 on sustainable development.

Prof. Burch said she’s heartened by creative efforts at the local, national and international scale to transform energy, food and agriculture systems.

“I’m thrilled by the growing recognition that if we want good jobs, beautiful communities, thriving nature, and healthy people, dealing with climate change head on is central to all of it,” Prof. Burch said.

Valérie Courtois also sees reason for hope.

Ms. Courtois is director of the Indigenous Leadership Initiative, an Ottawa-based group focused on Indigenous-led conservation. For the past decade, ILI has been working with Indigenous communities on initiatives including guardian programs and Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas.

Those initiatives are gathering momentum, reflecting research that suggests IPCAs can help Canada meet its conservation goals

The federal government has made substantial investments in Indigenous conservation, including a December 2022 announcement of $800-million over seven years to support up to four Indigenous-led conservation areas.

“The thing that gives me hope is that I know a lot of the solutions lie with Indigenous peoples,” Ms. Courtois said.

Forests, wetlands and grasslands, often referred to as “nature-based climate solutions,” can capture and store carbon and help in mitigation by reducing the impacts of flooding, wildfires or other disasters, Ms. Courtois said.

She’s also encouraged by growing global recognition of how IPCAs can play a role in improving communities’ social, physical and mental health by developing more sustainable economies by rethinking forest, fishing or agriculture operations.

“So that changes the entire paradigm. You’re not looking to maximize use. You’re thinking of what needs to stay for landscapes to be healthy – and what needs to stay for people to be healthy,” Ms. Courtois said.

“The number one question I ask is, ‘what needs to stay?’ – rather than, ‘what can I take?’”