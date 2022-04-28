Activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management L.P. has launched a campaign against Suncor Energy Inc. SU-T, pushing for an overhaul of management at one of Canada’s largest oil and gas producers and the sale of its Petro-Canada gas station chain.

Suncor’s share price soared early Wednesday after Florida-based Elliott revealed it is one of the energy company’s largest shareholders, with a 3.4-per-cent stake, and wants to put five new directors on the company’s 10-member board.

Elliott has US$51.5-billion in assets under management. Over more than four decades, founder Paul Singer has earned a reputation as an aggressive activist investor who has won battles with companies such as Twitter, AT&T and Samsung.

In a letter to Suncor directors, Elliott said its research shows “the board can unlock more than $30-billion in value for shareholders, a potential increase of 50 per cent or more from today.”

Elliott said Suncor should review its management, increase the amount of cash it returns to investors through share buybacks and dividend increases and “explore opportunities to unlock the value of high-multiple assets outside of core oil sands business, including a strategic review of retail.”

Suncor owns one of the country’s largest networks of gas stations, with 1,800 Petro-Canada locations. In its presentation, Elliott says the retail division represents $5-billion in “trapped value.” The fund manager said over the past decade, a number of large energy companies - including Imperial Oil Ltd., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Valero Energy Corp. - sold their gas stations and improved their financial performance.

“We have considerable respect for Suncor,” said Elliott partner John Pike and portfolio manager Mike Tomkins in the board letter. “However, in recent years, the company has seen a decline in the exceptional performance that was formerly its hallmark. Suncor now finds itself plagued by repeated operational challenges and safety issues.”

The fund manager said since 2019, Suncor’s stock market performance lags oil sands peers such as Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Cenovus Energy Inc. and Imperial Oil.

In a presentation, Elliott pointed out that over the past seven years, 12 employees and contractors have died working at Suncor sites. Over the same period, Canadian Natural reported four fatalities, Cenovus had one and Imperial Oil didn’t have any workplace deaths.

Suncor’s stock price rose more than 8 per cent early Wednesday, following release of the Elliott letter. Suncor did not reply to a request for comment.

