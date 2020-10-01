Activist investor Sandpiper looks to oust most of Artis REIT’s board

Sandpiper Group has launched a proxy fight against Artis Real Estate Investment Trust in a bid to oust most of the board after the commercial landlord announced a plan to spin off $779-million of its retail assets into a new trust.
Sandpiper, the Vancouver-based activist real estate investment firm, is looking to replace five of the seven members of Artis’s board of trustees, including chief executive Armin Martens, with its own slate. Sandpiper has more than 5 per cent of the trust units, having initially bought a stake in 2017, and has requisitioned a special vote.
“There’s just been, in our view, over these last few years that we’ve been involved, examples that have been of concern to us from a governance and stewardship standpoint that we don’t believe can continue any longer, and that unit holders shouldn’t have to put up with any longer,” Sandpiper CEO Samir Manji said in an interview. He is among the five nominees put forward for the board of the Winnipeg-based trust, which has properties in Canada and the United States.
Last month, Artis said it would spin off Western Canadian retail locations in an effort gain a higher valuation in a market it says undervalues the assets. It said the move would simplify the business to concentrate on its industrial and retail properties. Plans for the spinoff follow noncore asset sales aimed at reducing debt.
The trust units have skidded, especially following the lockdowns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are down more than 36 per cent in the past year, closing at $7.95 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday. That gives Artis a market capitalisation of just over $1-billion.
“We don’t know ... what value we’re getting for our retail in our portfolio. Some people say little or no value. It might be negative value," Mr. Martens told analysts after announcing the spinoff plan in September. "It’s better for our retail portfolio to be in a separate retail REIT. It’s better for our investors, better for the portfolio, better for everybody involved.”
However, Mr. Manji said the move is fraught with risk, given the concentration of retail assets in Western Canada, where the market had been under economic strain even before the pandemic. “Nobody has interest in owning a retail REIT in today’s environment,” he said. “Saddling unitholders with an illiquid, orphan, Western Canadian, externally managed REIT, we don’t think is the solution, and as a result are going to vote against it.”
Mr. Manji also raised questions about the independence of a construction, property acquisition and management company, Marwest Management Canada Ltd., controlled by members of Mr. Martens’s family. Artis said in its annual information form that Marwest performs work for it from time to time, and he pointed out that such transactions are not disclosed to unit holders.
Mr. Manji founded Sandpiper in 2016, and the private-equity company made a name for itself after it launched a proxy fight at industrial property company Granite REIT in May, 2017, and won support from influential proxy advisers for its slate of directors. Since then, Sandpiper has pushed for change at other publicly traded entities including Extendicare, Agellan and Hudson’s Bay Co. Early this year it bought a 10 per cent stake in Dream Office REIT.
Artis’s largest shareholder is the estate of Tim Hortons founder Ron Joyce, which had 10.7 per cent of the trust units as of August 10, according to S&P Capital IQ. Mr. Manji said he has not sought the estate’s support for his proxy battle yet.
Mr. Martens, along with current trustees Edward Warkentin, Victor Thielmann and Wayne Townsend have all been on the Artis board for 16 years. Sandpiper is seeking their ouster along with Bruce Jack, a trustee for three years. Another board member, Lauren Zucker, is a Sandpiper nominee named to the board in 2018.
