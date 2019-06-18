Activist investor slams HBC chairman’s proposal to take retailer private as ‘woefully inadequate’

Pressure is mounting on Richard Baker, executive chairman of Hudson’s Bay Co., to increase his bid to take the retailer private – or put the entire company up for sale.

U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC, which last year owned an estimated 3 per cent of HBC’s shares, said on Tuesday that the $9.45-a-share proposal by Mr. Baker and his HBC majority shareholder group to take the retailer private is “woefully inadequate”.

Land & Buildings called on the Toronto-based department-store company to explore “strategic alternatives,” including a sale, and hire an independent investment bank to evaluate the value of HBC’s potentially lucrative real estate and retail banners.

The brewing shareholder battle comes as some investors bet that Mr. Baker’s group will need to offer a higher price to take the retailer private.

Shares of Toronto-based HBC have been rising since Friday, gaining more than 6 per cent on Monday to close at $10.25 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. That’s above the $9.45-a-share privatization proposal from Mr.Baker and his group of HBC majority shareholders – suggesting that investors expect a higher bid.

Jonathan Litt, founder of Land & Buildings, said in a letter on Tuesday to HBC’s special committee reviewing the proposal that the go-private offer should be raised to $18 a share, almost twice the current $9.45-a-share proposal.

He said Mr. Baker’s privatization offer is being financed by the company’s planned sale of its half-stake in its European division for $1.5-billion. Mr. Baker’s group could use the proceeds of that sale to buy out the minority shareholders at $18 a share, Mr. Litt said.

He said at the current $9.45-a-share offer, it is “highly unlikely” that the required majority of the minority HBC shareholders will tender to the offer. Minority shareholders represent 35 per cent of HBC’s outstanding shares, Mr. Litt said.

As well, a fight is developing over Mr. Baker’s deal in January to buy the 10-per-cent share block of HBC that is held by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP.) at $9.45-a-piece. Mr. Baker’s group and OTPP said on Tuesday morning that the deal is cancelled.

However, Mr. Litt countered that the OTPP transaction should not be dropped. It means that the OTPP becomes part of the minority shareholders who vote on the privatization offer. “Land & Buildings intends to pursue every means necessary to ensure a fair shareholder vote if the special committee deems OTPP to constitute a minority shareholder for purposes of voting” on the offer, he said.

Mr. Litt said Mr. Baker’s group makes up 65 per cent of HBC shares, not the 58 per cent that the group has said it represents. The numbers become critical in light of the majority-of-the-minority shareholder vote needed to approve the go-private transaction.

Meanwhile, since Friday, HBC’s stock climbed above the proposed $9.45-a-share offer after having traded below that level in the days after Mr. Baker unveiled it on June 10, reflecting investors’ expectation then that they wouldn’t get a higher offer. But the tide turned on Friday when the stock climbed above the offer price.

Two analysts on Friday had raised their stock price targets to above the $9.45-a-share proposal while another, Mark Petrie at CIBC World Markets, increased his target price on Monday to above the offer price.

The $9.45-a-share offer "undervalues the improving trajectory of [HBC’s] retail and underlying real estate” value, Mr. Petrie said, adding the stores’ property value would pick up as the retail performance improved. He raised his 12-to-18-month stock price target to $10.75 a share from $9.45 a share.

As an increasing number of analysts suggest the go-private proposal is inadequate, some HBC minority shareholders are quietly pushing for a higher offer to reflect what they think is the steep value of HBC’s real estate, including its coveted building in Manhattan that houses its flagship Saks Fifth Avenue store.

Last September, Helena Foulkes, chief executive of HBC, said the retailer’s real estate alone was worth $28 a share.

Oliver Chen, retail analyst at Cowen & Co. in New York, said he is encouraged by the “better than feared” first-quarter results that HBC reported last week. “HBC’s story may be coming together,” Mr. Chen said on Friday.

He raised his target price on HBC’s stock to $12 from $10, adding he views Mr. Baker’s privatization proposal as “modest.”

Brian Morrison, retail analyst at Toronto Dominion, increased his HBC target price to $10.50 from $9.50.

Industry observers say that the value of HBC’s stores’ real estate is tied to the value of the stores’ performance, which has been weak over the past few years. But with signs of improvements at the retailer, which owns its namesake and Saks, the value of the real estate could climb, calling for a higher privatization offer, some analysts now say.

Meanwhile, the deal that Mr.Baker’s group struck last January to buy the 10-per-cent block of shares that is held by OTPP at $9.45-a-piece remains a question.

On June 10, when Mr. Baker announced his go-private proposal, HBC also disclosed it was selling to its Germany-based partner the half of its troubled European division that it still held for $1.5-billion.

Mr. Litt and other minority shareholders argue that they should profit from HBC’s European sale as well as from the value of its real estate which would remain with the majority shareholders, according to a source familiar with some of the shareholders. The source was granted anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly. The real estate includes the Saks store in Manhattan and properties of Lord & Taylor, which is also owned by HBC, although it has put that chain on the block.

A spokesman for HBC’s majority shareholders declined to comment on Monday. They include WeWork Property Advisors and Rhone Capital LLC.

Ms. Foulkes, a skilled retail leader who arrived at HBC in early 2018, has moved quickly to sell or close unprofitable assets and focus on HBC’s stronger North American assets – Hudson’s Bay and Saks. She said last week she expects better results in the second half of 2019, but for now the company has “more work to do fixing the fundamentals and strengthening operations.”

