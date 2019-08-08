Activist shareholder calls for removal of Hudson’s Bay chair Richard Baker if privatization bid fails

One of Hudson's Bay Co.’s minority shareholders is calling for the ouster of the retailer’s executive chairman, Richard Baker, if his $1-billion privatization offer fails.

U.S. hedge-fund firm Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC, which has long called on Mr. Baker to sell HBC’s properties, accused the executive chairman of disenfranchising minority shareholders and threatening them with share losses if they reject his offer of $9.45 per share.

“This process and Baker’s approach has decisively demonstrated that he is unqualified and far too conflicted to continue as Governor of the Board of Directors, and for that matter, to continue as a director of HBC at all,” Land & Buildings founder Jonathan Litt said in an open letter to shareholders.

The letter was sent to media a day after Mr. Litt met with HBC’s special committee in charge of evaluating the bid. The committee of independent HBC directors has already deemed the offer inadequate.

The letter ratchets up the battle between Mr. Baker and some minority shareholders for the future of the department store chain, which owns its namesake chain, Saks Fifth Avenue in the United States and other retailers.

Mr. Baker and a group of shareholders representing 57 per cent of the retailer’s shares support the privatization proposal. For the deal to succeed, it would need a majority of the minority of shareholders – or another 21.5 per cent – to back the offer. Mr. Litt and other dissidents say Mr. Baker’s offer grossly undervalues the retailer's properties, including Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and its HBC building in downtown Vancouver.

Complicating matters, investment firm Catalyst Capital Group has made a bid for minority shares. Mr. Baker has called the Catalyst proposal coercive and has said HBC shares could fall precipitously to preoffer levels if they did not accept his $9.45-per-share offer.

According to Mr. Litt’s letter, the hedge fund will requisition a shareholder meeting if Mr. Baker’s bid fails.

“As a consequence of Baker’s recent actions, it is crucial that there is minority shareholder representation on the Board,” said the letter.

“In the event that the Management Buyout Group is unsuccessful in their woefully inadequate bid for HBC, we intend on requisitioning a Special Shareholders’ Meeting to remove Richard Baker from the Board and to elect a respected former executive with intimate knowledge of the company. …”

This is the second time in two years Mr. Litt has publicly said he would requisition a special shareholder meeting at HBC to remove board directors. Mr. Litt failed to follow through with his warning in 2017.

It is unclear whether Mr. Litt will follow through with the current requisition threat and whether his hedge fund would succeed in dethroning Mr. Baker given that the executive chairman has locked up support of the majority of shareholders.

A spokesman for Mr. Litt declined to comment on the timing and viability of the strategy. A spokeswoman for the Baker group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Litt has repeatedly called on Mr. Baker to sell or redevelop the company’s top retail properties. If Mr. Litt manages to succeed in removing the executive chairman, he wants new management to sell off the real estate and distribute proceeds to shareholders, which he believes will result in higher proceeds than the $9.45-per-share offer.

