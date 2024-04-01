Private equity firm Advent International has agreed to buy Canada’s Nuvei NVEI-T in a deal that values the payments technology firm, which has received financial backing from actor Ryan Reynolds, at US$6.3 billion.

The deal, valued at US$34 per share, will take Nuvei private almost four years after the company was listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It represents a premium of 56% to the company’s closing price before a potential deal was reported in the media in mid-March.

Nuvei provides payments technology to businesses, allowing them to pay and accept payments regardless of their customers’ location or preferred payment method.