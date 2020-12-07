 Skip to main content

Advisory firms Glass Lewis, ISS back revised Transat deal with Air Canada

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Air Transat and an Air Canada aircrafts are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal on April 8, 2020.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Transat AT Inc. says a pair of proxy advisory services have recommended shareholders support its revised deal to be acquired by Air Canada.

The revised terms will see Air Canada pay $5 a share for the parent company of Air Transat, compared with the $18 a share originally pledged in its takeover bid.

The revision brings the total sale price down by 72 per cent to $190-million from $720-million.

Story continues below advertisement

The travel company says Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass, Lewis & Co. LLC have recommended that Transat shareholders vote for the revised acquisition transaction.

The offer has been endorsed by Transat’s board of directors, but must also be approved by a two-thirds majority vote by Transat’s shareholders at a special meeting set for Dec. 15.

ISS and Glass Lewis are independent, third-party proxy advisory firms that make recommendations to large investors including pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds and other institutional shareholders.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies