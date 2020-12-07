Advisory firms Glass Lewis, ISS back revised Transat deal with Air Canada

Transat AT Inc. says a pair of proxy advisory services have recommended shareholders support its revised deal to be acquired by Air Canada.
The revised terms will see Air Canada pay $5 a share for the parent company of Air Transat, compared with the $18 a share originally pledged in its takeover bid.
The revision brings the total sale price down by 72 per cent to $190-million from $720-million.
The travel company says Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass, Lewis & Co. LLC have recommended that Transat shareholders vote for the revised acquisition transaction.
The offer has been endorsed by Transat’s board of directors, but must also be approved by a two-thirds majority vote by Transat’s shareholders at a special meeting set for Dec. 15.
ISS and Glass Lewis are independent, third-party proxy advisory firms that make recommendations to large investors including pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds and other institutional shareholders.