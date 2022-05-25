Leading shareholder advisory firms are opposing a Shopify Inc. proposal that would give Chief Executive Officer Tobias Lutke a “founder share,” which would lock in a major voting stake in the company.

At a meeting scheduled on June 7, shareholders at Shopify will be asked to approve a new arrangement that would allow Mr. Lutke, his family and his affiliates to hold 40 per cent of the total voting power at the company, subject to certain restrictions concerning his stock ownership. A special committee of the Ottawa-based e-commerce firm recommended shareholders vote in favour of the proposal.

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. late Tuesday said it recommends against the proposal. Glass, Lewis & Co. last week told clients it is “not persuaded that the proposed arrangement is the correct solution.”

In its report sent to clients, ISS associates Shehrbano Khan and Nicholas Stiege said they recommend Shopify shareholders “vote against the creation of the founder share as it does not meet the exceptional set of circumstances under which such multi-class share structure might be considered appropriate in the Canadian market.”

ISS noted Mr. Lutke would still keep his votes even if his equity stake is diluted to 1.1 per cent.

Ms. Khan and Mr. Stiege said there does not “appear to be sufficient rationale that suggests the proposed multi-class share structure should potentially be perpetuated in the form presented.”

Glass, Lewis & Co. said Shopify’s board and its special committee “adopted an overly concessionary approach towards Mr. Lutke in agreeing to this arrangement at the expense of dispersed minority shareholders,” in a report to clients on May 21.

Earlier this month, Shopify posted its slowest quarterly growth in seven years, as revenues and profits fell short of analysts’ expectations.

The price of Shopify’s stock has sunk more than 80 per cent since its late 2021 peak. On Wednesday, shares of the company were trading at about $424.24 at midday.

More to come.

