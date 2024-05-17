Advisory service ISS endorses Browning West’s proposed slate of directors for Gildan

Dissident shareholders in Gildan Activewear Inc. won a ringing endorsement on Friday from Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., with the adviser recommending investors back fund manager Browning West’s bid to reinstate Glenn Chamandy as the clothing manufacturer’s leader.

ISS concluded Gildan’s board made a mistake last December when it dismissed Mr. Chamandy, Gildan’s co-founder and chief executive officer, in a dispute over succession. The board appointed an outside executive, Vince Tyra, as the new CEO.

Untangling the thread: Ex-CEO Glenn Chamandy finds his record scrutinized as Gildan’s shareholders mull leadership change

The advisory service, an influential voice with index fund managers that own a significant stake in Gildan, said investors should vote for Browning West’s slate of directors at the Montreal-based company’s annual meeting on May 28, a move that would see Mr. Chamandy return to the job he held for the past 20 years. ISS recommended investors withhold their votes for the existing Gildan board, including Mr. Tyra.

It is unusual for an adviser like ISS to wholly endorse a dissident campaign, as it did at Gildan. Incumbent boards are typically granted wide latitude. In proxy battles, advisory services often recommend compromise solutions, such as blending an incumbent board with the dissident’s candidates.

In December, Gildan shocked investors by cutting ties with Mr. Chamandy, who co-founded what is now an $8-billion company in 1984. The decision kicked off a boardroom battle with Los Angeles-based Browning West and a number of other institutions which collectively own roughly 35 per cent of the company, and wanted Mr. Chamandy back in the saddle.

“Chamandy’s track record over several decades appears far less complicated than the rationale to push him out,” said ISS in a report on Friday. “It is also clear the board arrived at a choice that did not incorporate the views of a sizable contingent of shareholders which elected them, a sign that priorities may have been misaligned.”

Gildan is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of T-shirts, fleece, underwear and socks, with annual sales of $3-billion, industry-leading profit margins and factories in the Caribbean basin and Bangladesh. Since going public in 1998, Gildan has been one of the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“Under Chamandy’s leadership, Gidlan’s total shareholder return outperformed peers across short-, medium-, and long-term time frames, weakening the case for change,” said ISS in the report. “The justification provided for his removal is weak and inconsistent.”

In endorsing Browning West’s slate, ISS said the fund manager recruited directors “with extensive experience in succession planning, and perhaps equally importantly, experience working with long-time founders.”

Mr. Tyra held senior roles at two clothing companies prior to being recruited by Gildan, Fruit of the Loom Inc. and Broder Bros. Co., which he left in 2005. ISS said: “Newly appointed CEO Vince Tyra does not present a recent track record as an operator in the industry and Tyra’s operating performance at Broder fails to establish him as a clearly superior option.”

Last month, Gildan announced sweeping changes to its board, with seven of its 12 directors leaving and five new directors joining the company, including chair Tim Hodgson, a veteran of several proxy battles. ISS flagged the turnover as an issue for investors voting at this month’s annual meeting.

“Perhaps the biggest indication that something went awry on the legacy board rests in the resignations and announced departures on April 22,” said ISS. ”While some refreshment surrounding a proxy contest is not unusual per se, the degree at this contest is atypical.”

While a number of new directors joined Gildan last month, ISS highlighted the reconstituted board’s continued commitment to Mr. Tyra, and refusal to revisit succession, as an issue for investors. In describing the overhaul of the board, ISS said: “This sleight of hand has created a situation in Gildan’s board room going into the annual meeting that is difficult to discern from the one that existed on April 21, 2024, under the legacy board.”