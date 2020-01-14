Aecom shares surge amid possible deal with Canadian rival WSP Global

Shares in U.S. engineering giant Aecom surged 6 per cent in trading Tuesday amid speculation of a possible transaction with Canadian rival WSP Global Inc.
Montreal-based WSP, which works on many of the world’s tallest skyscrapers, has approached Aecom about a possible deal, Bloomberg reported after markets closed Monday.
No information was given on the possible structure of an agreement in the report, which cited people familiar with the matter. There’s no guarantee the overture will lead to a transaction, the report said.
New York-listed Aecom climbed 6.2 per cent to $50 in morning trading Tuesday. Toronto-listed WSP fell 1.4 per cent to $92.34.
WSP spokesman Isabelle Adjahi said it is the company’s policy not to comment on what she called “rumours,” but said the firm holds formal and informal discussions regularly with its peers across the world as a part of its strategy.
“We talk to a multitude of firms – small, medium or large ones,” Ms. Adjahi said. An Aecom representative did not respond to a request for comment.
“WSP’s leadership team isn’t afraid of transformative deals,” Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien said in a note published about a possible transaction. “A merger would create the undisputed global behemoth in engineering and consulting services, bringing with it the benefits of scale and diversification.”
Aecom’s stock price has roughly doubled since December, 2018, and it is no longer necessarily an undervalued takeover target, Mr. Bastien said. Assuming Aecom shareholders would insist on a takeover premium, the math might not work for WSP, he said.
Aecom’s share surge Tuesday put its market capitalization at US$7.8-billion.
Once a boutique engineering firm known as Genivar Inc., WSP has ballooned in recent years to become a major player in global engineering services and project management. Among its recent projects are Central Park Tower in New York City, the La Guardia Airport redevelopment and Toronto’s Union Station.
Chief executive Alexandre L’Heureux is now trying to build WSP’s profile and expand its capability further in a three-year strategy that aims to make additional acquisitions and win more business. He wants to boost net annual revenue by one-third to at least $8-billion and increase WSP’s employee base to 65,000, an increase of 35 per cent, by the end of 2021 while generating higher profit margins.
With a market capitalization of about $9.9-billion (US$7.6-billion), WSP has already eclipsed SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. as Canada’s largest engineering firm by stock value. Its operates a pure-play engineering design consultancy business model.
Combining its forces with Los Angeles-based Aecom would give WSP the added presence it wants in the United States while boosting its strength in environmental and water engineering, a key goal.
“We believe a merger of equals is more of an appropriate structure” versus a cash and equity takeover, National Bank of Canada analyst Maxim Sytchev said. The merger of two U.S. aerospace and defence companies, United Technologies Corp. and Raytheon Co., provides a useful model, he said.
Pressed by activist investor Starboard Value last year, Aecom has taken several steps to bolster returns and lower risk. Its actions include closing operations in more than 30 countries and selling its management services division for US$2.4-billion.
Under a governance agreement with Starboard made public last November, Aecom brought in three new independent directors on its board. One of them is Robert Card, who steered SNC-Lavalin through a damaging ethics and corruption crisis as chief executive from 2012 to 2015.
