Aecon beats expectations even as first-quarter net loss widens and revenues rise

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Aecon Group Inc. signage is displayed on a truck parked at a construction site in Toronto on Feb. 26, 2018. Aecon reported quarterly results on Thursday.

Cole Burston/Bloomberg

Aecon Group Inc. beat expectations even though its net loss widened in the first quarter as revenues increased 15 per cent.

The Toronto-based construction firm says it lost $11.4 million or 19 cents per diluted share for the period ended March 31. That compared with a loss of $9.8 million or 16 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenues increased to $747.5 million from $650.3 million while it maintained a near-record order backlog of $7 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) increased to $19.2 million from $11.9 million a year earlier.

Aecon was expected to lose $9.6 million on $655.8 million of revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The company said it continues to monitor the impact from COVID-19 after withdrawing its 2020 outlook on March 30, saying there is a slowing or suspension of work on some projects and on bidding even though most of its contracts have been deemed essential by governments.

