 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Aecon extends deadline to complete takeover by Chinese firm as federal review continues

Aecon extends deadline to complete takeover by Chinese firm as federal review continues

The Canadian Press

Aecon Group Inc. is extending the deadline to complete its deal to be acquired by a Chinese state-owned business as Ottawa continues its national security review of the agreement.

The company, which had faced a deadline of Friday, now has until July 13 to close the deal.

The federal government notified the company last month it was stepping up its national security review of the proposed takeover.

Story continues below advertisement

The $1.5 billion takeover of Aecon by CCCC International Holding Ltd. (CCCI) has come under criticism from a number of sources, including Conservative member of Parliament Tony Clement, a former industry minister.

Government approval under the Investment Canada Act is the last major hurdle that Aecon must clear to close the deal.

The company has already received approval from the Competition Bureau, Aecon shareholders and the Chinese government.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.