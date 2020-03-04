 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Aecon paints a rosy picture of year ahead, despite fourth-quarter profit drop

Christopher Reynolds
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Aecon Group Inc. signage is displayed on a truck parked at a construction site in Toronto on Feb. 26, 2018. The company will pay 16 cents per share on April 2, up from 14.5 cents previously.

Cole Burston/Bloomberg

Aecon Group Inc. is forecasting another year of income growth on the heels of record annual revenue, as the construction firm continues to shore up its backlog of infrastructure projects.

Chief financial officer David Smales predicted revenue growth “in the single digits, but still relatively strong,” for 2020.

Smales cited a full order book and high demand for infrastructure and public-private partnerships in Canada, including urban transit and nuclear refurbishment projects.

Story continues below advertisement

Aecon expects more than 40 per cent of its $6.79-billion backlog – roughly in line with 2018 – will be worked off in 2020, building on a six per cent boost in 2019 revenues to $3.46 billion.

The rosy picture prompted the company to raise its quarterly dividend 10 per cent, despite weaker fourth-quarter results.

The Toronto-based firm will pay 16 cents per share on April 2, up from 14.5 cents previously.

“We always say don’t look at one quarter in isolation,” Smales said. “Over the course of the year, margins continue to move in the right direction.”

Analyst Frederic Bastien of Raymond James said Aecon “continues to execute admirably, enjoys healthy demand for its core services, and benefits from reduced global and domestic competition.”

The fourth quarter saw Aecon earn 28 per cent less in profits but score three major contracts with a total value $690 million, and the company’s share valued at $420 million.

The trio comprises pipeline construction in Alberta for Trans Mountain Corp., piping installation for NOVA Chemicals in Ontario and a joint venture to upgrade a pair of highways on Vancouver Island and B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

Story continues below advertisement

On Feb. 10, Aecon signed off on a 50-50 joint venture with Spanish conglomerate Acciona SA to replace the Pattullo Bridge in the Lower Mainland, a project valued at $967.5 million.

One week earlier Aecon announced a $30-million deal to acquire Voltage Power, an electrical transmission and substation contractor based in Winnipeg.

Benoit Poirier, an analyst with Desjardins Securities, called Aecon’s debt-to-adjusted earnings ratio of 1.8 “a key competitive advantage” to snag new projects.

In 2019, new contract awards of $3.43 billion were booked compared to $5.84 billion in 2018.

A sizable chunk of that comes from a $639.8-million fixed-price construction contract, signed in April, to widen Highway 401 between Mississauga and Milton in the Greater Toronto Area, with Aecon granted a 50 per cent stake.

Chief executive Jean-Louis Servranckx told analysts on a conference call Wednesday that the novel coronavirus has not interrupted work or supply chains.

Story continues below advertisement

Aecon said it earned $20.2 million or 31 cents per diluted share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $27.9 million or 41 cents per share a year earlier.

The company was expected earn 32 cents per share on $934.6 million in revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Quarterly revenues decreased 3.3 per cent to $917.3 million.

For the full year, Aecon earned $72.9 million or $1.12 per diluted share on a record $3.46 billion in revenues. That’s up from $59 million or 94 cents per share on $3.27 billion in 2018. Analysts expected $1.14 per share in earnings on $3.49 billion of revenues.

Excluding the contract mining business sold in November 2018, revenues grew 13 per cent instead of six posted Tuesday.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies