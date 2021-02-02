After almost a decade of growth, Brookfield Infrastructure selling energy business Enwave

After nearly a decade of growth, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is selling Enwave, an urban energy-systems business, to several institutional investors, including Ontario Teachers Pension Plan.
The deal splits Enwave’s Canadian business from its U.S. operations. All told, Brookfield says the buyers are paying US$4.1-billion, including the assumption of debt. Brookfield did not disclose the price the buyers are paying for Enwave’s stock.
Teachers, in its own announcement of the transaction, said it and its partner, Australia’s IFM Investors, will pay $2.8-billion in Canadian dollars, including assumption of debt, for the Canadian operations.
Enwave operates in what’s called “district energy” - a network of concentrated heating and cooling systems, usually in an urban downtown core, that allows buildings to share systems and often benefit from greener forms of energy. Enwave traces its roots to Toronto, where it used deep lake water cooling from Lake Ontario, which Brookfield says is about 2.5 times more efficient than conventional cooling and leads to a 90 per cent reduction in energy usage compared to conventional heating and cooling systems.
Brookfield bought the company in 2012 from its owners, the City of Toronto and Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, for $480 million in cash and assumed debt, and built it out from Toronto.
Its U.S. business currently serves more than 340 customers in eight cities across eight states, including Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago and Houston. The Canadian operations serve 320 customers across Toronto, London, Windsor and Charlottetown.
In the third-quarter earnings call for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. - Brookfield Infrastructure’s parent - Mark Murski of Brookfield Infrastructure traced the business’ history. He said that Brookfield believed it was buying a company with strong cash flows that it could take to other markets and increase sales multiple times over. “At the time, the business was serving a small subset of hospitals, data centers, offices and residential buildings in the Toronto downtown core, and the growth aspirations were modest and limited to the local market.”
Since 2012, Mr. Murski said, Enwave’s EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, have increased from $26 million to more than $200 million - 21 per cent, compounded annually. Nearly two-thirds of that growth was organic, meaning it came from the existing businesses, rather than acquisitions.
“For those less familiar with infrastructure asset class, this level of growth for utility is unparalleled,” Mr. Murski said. “And this was all completed while maintaining an investment-grade rating. Overall, we believe we have generated approximately $3 billion of value.”
In a statement, Sam Pollock, Brookfield Infrastructure CEO said the sale “caps off a hugely successful investment for Brookfield Infrastructure, one in which we grew the business significantly through organic growth initiatives and follow-on acquisitions.”
Dale Burgess, Teachers’ senior managing director of Infrastructure & Natural Resources, said Enwave is a prime example of an investment that we believe can be both commercially attractive and contribute to broader sustainability efforts.”
