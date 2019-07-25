 Skip to main content

Agency downgrades Newfoundland and Labrador's credit rating, cites Muskrat Falls

Agency downgrades Newfoundland and Labrador’s credit rating, cites Muskrat Falls

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Sherry Gambin-Walsh, Minister of Service, left to right, and Christopher Mitchelmore, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Innovation listen as Finance Minister Tom Osborne presents the 2019 Budget in the House of Assembly in St. John's on April 16, 2019.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

Newfoundland and Labrador’s credit rating has been downgraded by a major agency in a report citing risks from a high debt level, the over-budget Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project and an unusually ambitious plan to cut spending.

On Thursday, Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the province’s long-term senior unsecured debt ratings to A1 from AA3. It also changed the outlook to stable from negative.

In its rationale, the credit rating agency pointed to the weakened financial health of Crown corporation Nalcor Energy, suffering from the runaway costs of the $12.7-billion Muskrat Falls project.

It noted that the province’s plan to return to surplus by 2023 relies on a “highly ambitious target for a Canadian province,” requiring expenditures to fall 7.3 per cent between 2019 and 2023.

Newfoundland and Labrador reports the highest interest expense of all Canadian provinces, Moody’s said, measuring 12.8 per cent of revenue and expected to rise to 14.9 per cent by 2022.

The report also pointed to the volatile state of the province’s revenue stream coming from its offshore oil and gas industry, saying this dependence hampers long-term planning.

Liberal Finance Minister Tom Osborne said Thursday he’s not alarmed by the change, but said people need to be realistic about the immense challenges posed by Muskrat Falls.

The project, sanctioned by a previous Progressive Conservative government, now accounts for about one-third of the province’s direct debt.

Osborne said now is not a time for increased spending and expressed confidence in his government’s financial plan.

The minister said the news has not surprised the province’s lenders, adding that he is hopeful other agencies will keep the province’s rating stable.

