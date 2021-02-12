 Skip to main content
// via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Agnico shares slump after miner updates its four-year production and spending forecast

Niall McGeeMining reporter
Open this photo in gallery

Agnico Eagle Mines CEO Sean Boyd poses in the company's Toronto head office on Thursday, Dec 19, 2019.

J.P. MOCZULSKI/The Globe and Mail

If in Hollywood you’re only as good as your last movie, in the Canadian gold industry you’re only as good as your next four years of production.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. is taking a beating on the stock market after the company’s four-year forecast for production and capital expenditure disappointed the analyst community.

The Toronto-based gold miner said it is forging ahead on building two new underground mines in Canada, but gave less detail on a number of other longer-term projects. Sean Boyd, the chief executive officer of Agnico, said in an interview that the lack of certainty is frustrating the analyst community.

“We’re not sure which projects are going to come into the pipeline, but we know there’ll be some,” said Mr. Boyd.

“What analysts do is they say ‘tell me which projects?’ he added.

“Well I don’t know. We’re still doing the work.”

One of the projects where the plan is not set in stone yet is the Hope Bay project in Nunavut, which Agnico a few weeks ago just took possession of.

Hope Bay was a disastrous mine for the previous operator, TMAC Resources Inc. Undercapitalized, and poorly designed, the Doris mine was a money pit. Agnico paid $289-million for TMAC after the Canadian government rejected Chinese state-controlled Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd.’s attempts to buy it, because of the possible threat to national security.

Agnico had already indicated the operation would take time to fix but it’s now clear the turnaround will take years, and could possibly even result in the operation temporarily closing down, especially if a fall in the gold price makes it uneconomic.

“We’ll have a much better idea this time next year, ’' Mr. Boyd said in a conference call with analysts on Friday.

One thing that is clear is the Hope Bay site needs a new mill. The previous modular mill was a clunker, poorly designed and bothersome from the get go.

“Everybody knows that at that project, the processing facility is terrible,” Mr. Boyd said.

“A new one needs to be built. Why we can’t hurry is we don’t know exactly where to put it.”

Much more study, including exploration drilling has to done at the site. Either way, the capital expenditure will be considerable. The last operator estimated that a new mill would cost close to $700-million.

Agnico already has its plate full when it comes to building new projects for the foreseeable future.

Its core Canadian Malartic open pit mine, the gold is running out, and a new underground extension has been approved by the board that will push out the mine life well into the next decade.

Agnico co-owns the mine alongside Yamana Gold Inc. The total cost for the mine expansion is projected at $1.3-billion with a 50/50 contribution from both parties.

Shares in Agnico were trading down by 6.7 per cent on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the worst performer by far on the TSX Global Gold Index, which tracks the biggest gold companies in the world.

