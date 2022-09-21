AIMCo CEO Evan Siddall in Edmonton on Oct. 13, 2021.Amber Bracken/Amber Bracken

Alberta’s public investment manager is not making a net-zero emissions commitment, and selling off fossil-fuel producers is out of the question. Instead, it will concentrate on investing alongside portfolio companies to decarbonize, its chief executive officer says.

Alberta Investment Management Corp. will unveil a “transition finance” strategy in the coming months, which will spell out its plans for investing in a lower-carbon economy on behalf of several pension plans and public accounts in the province. Unlike some institutional investors, divestment from fossil fuels – still Alberta’s dominant industry – won’t be on the agenda.

For Edmonton-based AIMCo, concentrating on a specific net-zero goal would be a distraction from what’s needed to balance energy supply and emission reduction, CEO Evan Siddall said. He believes in the concept, but said he can’t make the commitment on behalf of clients if he can’t see a clear path to get there.

“Use of energy is going up, and net zero doesn’t mean zero. The initial reaction of a lot of people in the investment world was to jump on a net-zero bandwagon that was divestment-driven. We think that is ill-advised for a bunch of reasons,” Mr. Siddall said in an interview.

“The world is going to need hydrocarbons. We need to make the ‘net’ big enough to be net zero. It’s not just about eliminating the gross – it’s also about increasing the net. If we don’t attend to the oil and gas industry, and help them invest in that decarbonization, we will not get to net zero.”

Divestment of fossil-fuel companies robs them of the ability to make the capital investments needed for technology to cut greenhouse gases, and raises risks that producers get acquired by buyers that have no interest in cleaning up operations or even by “unfriendly regimes,” he said.

Not all major Canadian pension managers share that view. Last year, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec caused a stir when it said it would sell off its remaining oil-producing assets as part of its climate strategy. It also set up a $10-billion fund to decarbonize other high-emitting industrial sectors in which it has holdings. Others, such as Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Canada Pension Plan are employing various strategies for their net-zero ambitions. Public Sector Pension Investment Board is taking a similar path as AIMCo – avoiding a specific emission target and concentrating on decarbonization efforts at portfolio companies.

Environmental advocates have criticized many of Canada’s large pension plans for not setting targets to exclude fossil fuels from their portfolios, arguing this exposes beneficiaries’ retirement funds to heightened climate-related risks.

With oil and gas shortages causing economic upheaval in Europe and contributing to inflation in North America, the race to drain carbon from the global economy has become increasingly contentious. But Mr. Siddall, who is presiding over the opening of a new AIMCo office in Calgary this week, said the race to transform the oil and gas industry could be “the investment opportunity of our generation at a place, at a time when there are a few of them.”

“So we want to really get our hands dirty. We have the benefit of being Albertan and not being driven to rush into this divestment kind of frenzy. Instead, we can help heavy emitters in the oil and gas business, invest in them and decarbonize,” Mr. Siddall said.

AIMCo, which is owned by the Alberta government, manages $168-billion of assets on behalf of 32 entities, including pension funds for municipal employees, first responders, judges, teachers, university professors and others, as well as government accounts such as the $19-billion Heritage Savings Trust Fund.

In late August, it reported a 4-per-cent investment loss in its second-quarter, joining several of its peers in showing how big drops in equity and bond markets hurt results. Despite the loss, the results beat similar assets it uses as a benchmark, it said.

Mr. Siddall took the helm in July 2021 following his tenure as the CEO of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. His entry followed a period of upheaval at AIMCo sparked by a $2-billion investment loss at the start of the pandemic on volatility-linked instruments, when markets gyrated wildly. An internal review found that the organization suffered from a poor approach to risk management as well as insufficient oversight.

Today, he said, says AIMCo is a transformed organization following what he called its “Tylenol moment,” with new leadership that emphasizes close consultation with its clients on investment strategies – a promise he made a year ago. That includes speaking to the heads of the pension plans “almost every week.”

“I have direct relationships with the CEOs of the clients. I present to their boards. [Chief fiduciary management officer] Amit Prakash runs that part of the organization, and in this respect I work for him. He tells me where I need to go and who I need to speak to,” he said.