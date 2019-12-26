AIMCo, KKR to buy majority stake in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Alberta’s public pension manager is teaming up with one of the largest U.S. buyout firms to acquire a majority stake in the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline from TC Energy Corp., a strong indication that the B.C. project is past most of its hurdles.
Alberta Investment Management Corp. (AIMCo) and New York-based KKR & Co. will have a 65-per cent stake in the pipeline, which is expected to cost $6.6-billion. Coastal GasLink is being constructed to ship northeastern British Columbia gas to the LNG Canada liquefied natural gas project being built at Kitimat, B.C.
Canada’s gas producers are looking to the project, expected to be completed in 2023, as one potential rescue for the low prices they have struggled with for more than a decade as North America’s market has become glutted by supply.
TC Energy said it will use the proceeds to fund $30-billion in other projects it has planned in North America. It will retain the remaining interest in the project, and book a $600-million after-tax gain following the sale, expected to be completed in the first half of 2020.
TC, the former TransCanada Corp., also said a syndicate of banks is now expected to set up a secured construction debt facility to fund up to 80 per cent of the project’s costs.
The deal marks AIMCo’s second big pipeline deal with TC Energy this year. In May it announced it was paying $1.15-billion for an 85 per cent stake in the Northern Courier oil sands pipeline. The provincially owned corporation manages $115-million in assets for Alberta public-sector pension plans and other provincial endowments, including the Heritage Savings Trust Fund.
The investment in Coastal GasLink comes after its chief executive officer, Kevin Uebelein, sought to dismiss accusations in Alberta that Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party government was exerting control over the arm’s-length manager by directing where it invests, such as cash-starved oil and gas companies.
He wrote in a newspaper op-ed early this month that AIMCo maintains investment independence as it seeks out the best returns for its beneficiaries.
Mr. Kenney’s government is solidly behind the LNG project as a way to boost the fortunes of Calgary-based natural gas producers. Coastal GasLink has the support of 20 indigenous groups along the 670-kilometre route, but some, including the Office of the Wet’suwet’en, governed by hereditary chiefs, oppose it. B.C.'s NDP government also supports the project, in contrast to its opposition to the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion.
The Coastal GasLink pipeline is being built to carry 2.1 billion cubic feet a day of gas to the country’s first major LNG project, being led by Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The $18-billion terminal will export liquefied natural gas to Asia. LNG Canada made its final investment decision to forge ahead in October, 2018, and Coastal GasLink has been clearing and grading along the pipeline route for the past year.
Early this month, Coastal GasLink said it was poised to start taking delivery of large-diameter pipe from Japan, India and Saskatchewan.
For its part, KKR said it was making its investment, its third in Canada’s natural gas industry, through a partnership it has with the National Pension Service of Korea.
