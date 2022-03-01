One of Canada’s largest institutional investment funds is divesting all Russian holdings citing the invasion of Ukraine and the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

Alberta Investment Management Corp. says the decision reflects “a change in the price of geopolitical risk” and sustained impairment to the underlying value of the respective companies.

It says it has a fiduciary duty to clients to act in their best interests and that the decision reflects its “prudent investment of capital.”

AIMCo says it had less than $99 million in direct and indirect exposure to Russian securities as of market close on Monday, accounting for 0.06 per cent of its more than $160 billion in assets under management.

The Crown corporation also says it will not purchase Russian assets during the conflict or while financial sanctions are being applied to Russia or its leaders. It also points out that current regulatory conditions mean some trading in Russian securities hasbeen curbed.

AIMCo is responsible for the investments of pension, endowment and government funds in Alberta.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.