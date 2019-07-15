 Skip to main content

Report on Business Aimia names two directors with investment banking background to board

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Aimia Inc. has named two new independent directors with investment banking experience to its board.

The loyalty rewards company says it has added Dieter Jentsch and Frederick Mifflin to its board, effective immediately.

Jentsch is a former Scotiabank executive who most recently served as group head of global banking and markets, where he oversaw the bank’s corporate and investment banking business.

Mifflin is vice-chair and partner at Blair Franklin Capital Partners, an independent investment bank.

Aimia sold its Aeroplan loyalty program to Air Canada earlier this year, leaving it with more than $1 billion in cash but also questions about its future.

The board appointments come as the company faces pressure from a group of shareholders who are calling for a redo of Aimia’s annual meeting that was held last month that they say was “plagued with irregularities.” Aimia has said the June meeting was conducted in accordance with all applicable rules and regulations.

