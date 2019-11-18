 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Aimia strikes deal with dissident shareholders, will revamp board and buy back shares

Montreal
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Aimia Inc. has reached a deal with a group of dissident shareholders to revise its board of directors and buy back up to $125 million worth of its shares.

The agreement ends a dispute with the group led by Charles Frischer that had sought to overthrow half of Aimia’s eight-member board.

Aimia sold its flagship Aeroplan program to Air Canada earlier this year. The deal left Aimia with significant cash on hand, but also questions about its future.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the terms of the shareholder agreement, the company has agreed to a plan to reconstitute its board no later than Feb. 28, 2020, ahead of the company’s next annual meeting, to be held no later than April 30, 2020.

A request for a special meeting of shareholders has been also withdrawn by the requisitioning dissident shareholders and Aimia and Mittleman Brothers LLC, the company’s largest shareholder, have agreed to end their legal fight.

All six of the company’s current, non-management directors, excluding Philip Mittleman, have confirmed that they will not stand for election to the board at the company’s 2020 annual meeting.

“We believe that the settlement agreement provides a binding framework that is intended to protect and advance the interests of the company and its stakeholders, while allowing the company to move past the existing litigation and settle the uncertainty regarding upcoming director elections,” Aimia chairman Bill McEwan said in a statement.

“The board also unanimously approved an additional and significant voluntary share repurchase to provide liquidity and optionality to all our preferred and common shareholders in transactions designed to be accretive and value-enhancing.”

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter