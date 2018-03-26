 Skip to main content

Aimia reaches deal with Mittleman Brothers ahead of annual meeting

Aimia Inc. has reached an agreement with Mittleman Brothers Investment Management, which had sought changes at the loyalty rewards company.

As part of the deal, Philip Mittleman, chief executive and president for Mittleman Brothers LLC, has been nominated to the company’s board as an independent director together with Jeremy Rabe, founder and a managing partner with On Point Loyalty, an investment and advisory firm focused on the airline loyalty industry.

Brian Edwards, founder of BCE Emergis Inc., has also been nominated as an independent director, according to a regulatory filing ahead of the company’s annual meeting.

Mittleman was unhappy with Aimia’s sale of its Nectar business to British retailer Sainsbury and had indicated it may push for changes at the company.

In conjunction with the nomination of Mittleman and Rabe, Aimia says it has signed a standstill agreement with the investment firm.

Aimia’s annual shareholder meeting is scheduled for April 27.

