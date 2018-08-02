Aimia rejects Air Canada’s unsolicited takeover bid after talks break off

Takeover negotiations between Air Canada and Aimia Inc., the parent company of the Aeroplan loyalty rewards program, have broken off.

Air Canada and its three financial partners raised their initial bid for the loyalty plan to $325-million, however, Aimia is demanding $450-million, according to Aimia.

The takeover bid, which was launched eight days ago, expires today.

Last week, Air Canada teamed up with Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Visa Canada Corp. on an offer to purchase the Aeroplan program for $250-million in cash. As part of the proposed deal, Air Canada and its partners would also assume a $2-billion outstanding liability on Aimia’s books for loyalty points that have not yet been redeemed. Aimia currently has $300-million in cash reserved to cover these liabilities.

The consortium argued that the implied value of its bid amounted to $3.64 per Aimia share. The stock was trading at $2.50 the day before the offer was announced.

The bid comes a year after Air Canada unveiled plans to launch its own loyalty program, prompting shares in Aimia to plummet 63 per cent in a single day. Aeroplan contributes almost 80 per cent of the earnings its parent company typically reports, and most of that comes from Air Canada.

Air Canada’s current partnership contract with Aimia and Aeroplan expires in July, 2020.

With Aimia re-tooling in preparation for the 2020 divorce with Air Canada, there was speculation in financial circles that the airline could make a bid to buy back the rewards program, potentially with the help of a private equity partner.

Still, Air Canada’s bid caught many analysts by surprise. To explain itself, the airline sent a message to its frequent fliers last week. “Straight to the point: we heard from many customers who were excited about our plans, and would prefer to transfer their Aeroplan Miles to the new Air Canada loyalty program,” the airline wrote. “Aimia is an independent company and it’s ultimately their decision to accept or reject the proposal."

Air Canada has also stated in a question-and-answer section of its website that it became aware of talks between Aimia and others – but wouldn’t specify which discussions they were. “There have been other proposed transactions to purchase Aimia over the past several months,” the website reads.

Last week, a day after the consortium’s bid became public, Aeromexico announced its own hostile offer to purchase Aimia’s stake in a Mexican loyalty-rewards program. Although it was not a bid for the whole company, it is possible Air Canada became aware of Aeromexico’s interest. Aimia quickly rejected the offer.

On Wednesday, Aimia also confirmed behind the scenes it has been negotiating a new partnership with the Oneworld alliance, whose member airlines include British Airways, American Airlines and Cathay Pacific. Oneworld is a direct competitor to Star Alliance, of which Air Canada is a member.