Report on Business

Aimia reports $4.9-million fourth-quarter profit, announces six new directors

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Loyalty rewards company Aimia Inc.. says it earned a profit of $4.9 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $126.2 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company says the profit amounted to 20 cents per share for the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of 86 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 when it had more shares outstanding.

Revenue totalled $35.0 million, down from $36.8 million.

Aimia also announced its plan to revamp its board as part of an agreement the company reached last year to end a drawn-out fight with a group of dissident shareholders.

Six new non-management directors have been appointed to replace six outgoing board members. Charles Frischer was appointed as chair, while the other new directors include Karen Basian, Sandra Hanington, Michael Lehmann, David Rosenkrantz and Jordan Teramo. Philip Mittleman and Aimia chief executive Jeremy Rabe are the only continuing directors.

Aimia noted that the new board collectively holds more than 32 per cent of the company’s shares.

