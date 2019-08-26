Aimia sells part of its stake in Cardlytics for $59.8-million

Loyalty rewards company Aimia Inc. says it has sold roughly half of its investment in Cardlytics Inc. for about $59.8 million.

The company says it sold 1.5 million shares for net proceeds of roughly US$44.9 million.

Aimia still has 1.478 million shares in Cardlytics which uses purchase data from financial institutions to help banks and marketers.

The company says it will continue to evaluate its remaining investment in Cardlytics against its strategy as a consolidator in the loyalty and travel business.

The deal comes as Aimia fights with its largest shareholders.

The company filed a statement of claim last month against Mittleman Brothers LLC accusing the dissident investor of violating a contracted truce, the latest move in a battle over control of the company’s board of directors.

