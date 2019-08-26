 Skip to main content

Report on Business Aimia sells part of its stake in Cardlytics for $59.8-million

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Aimia sells part of its stake in Cardlytics for $59.8-million

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Loyalty rewards company Aimia Inc. says it has sold roughly half of its investment in Cardlytics Inc. for about $59.8 million.

The company says it sold 1.5 million shares for net proceeds of roughly US$44.9 million.

Aimia still has 1.478 million shares in Cardlytics which uses purchase data from financial institutions to help banks and marketers.

Story continues below advertisement

The company says it will continue to evaluate its remaining investment in Cardlytics against its strategy as a consolidator in the loyalty and travel business.

The deal comes as Aimia fights with its largest shareholders.

The company filed a statement of claim last month against Mittleman Brothers LLC accusing the dissident investor of violating a contracted truce, the latest move in a battle over control of the company’s board of directors.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter