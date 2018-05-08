Aimia’s appoints Jeremy Rabe as president and CEO

Loyalty rewards company Aimia Inc. announced Jeremy Rabe as its new president and chief executive.
Rabe is one of two directors who joined the company’s board last month as part of an agreement with investment firm Mittleman Brothers LLC, which has sought changes at Aimia.
He will lead the Montreal-based company as it prepares for a split with Air Canada, which has decided to quit Aimia’s Aeroplan program and start its own loyalty plan in mid-2020.
Rabe was elected to Aimia’s board in April, following shareholder criticism of the company’s performance.
He was founder and a managing partner of On Point Loyalty, a boutique investment and advisory firm focused on the airline loyalty industry.
Rabe replaces David Johnston who agreed to step down as CEO shortly before Rabe and Phillip Mittleman were elected to the Aimia board last month at the company’s annual meeting.
Brian Edwards, the founder and former chief executive of BCE Emergis Inc., was also elected as a new independent director at the shareholder meeting.
Mittleman has agreed that until July 1, 2019, that it won’t take any actions against Aimia, such as proposing the removal of board members, engaging in short selling or making disparaging comments about the company.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.